Gauthreaux, Barbara Breckenridge



March 29, 1934 - February 18, 2021



Barbara was born in Brockport, NY to Charlotte and Gordon Breckenridge and raised by her grandmother after her mother's death in 1935. After graduation from Brockport High School, and then Rochester Business Institute, she worked at Cornell University. Her career led to a move to Tucson, AZ, where she met her husband, Steve. She and Steve started their family in New Orleans, LA before moving back to her hometown of Brockport to be near her family. There, she provided a wonderful upbringing for her children and made many life-long friends. Nearly 35 years ago, she and Steve moved to Advance, NC, where they planted deep roots and developed treasured friendships.



Barbara was preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband of 57 years, Steve; brother, Bill; and beloved family members. She leaves behind her four grateful children, Jack (Sue, children Sarah and Scott) of Grenoble, France, Ann (Meribeth, daughter Mamie) of Winston-Salem, NC, Tom of Scottsdale, AZ, and Dan (Wendy, sons JP and Cody) of Hickory, NC.



Barbara enjoyed traveling with family and friends, reading, quilting, cross-country skiing, volunteering with Trellis Supportive Care, daily walks with her loyal walking companions, and time with her cherished friends and neighbors. Most of all, Barbara loved spending time with her husband and children. She will be greatly missed as a devoted mother and grandmother and remembered for her quick wit and humor, warm friendship and welcoming spirit.



Her children wish to thank her Spyglass community for their love and support of both Barbara and Steve.



When it is safe to travel and gather, a memorial service will be held at St. Clement's Episcopal Church in Clemmons, NC. If you wish to make a donation in Barbara's memory, please consider St. Clement's, PO Box 1547, Clemmons, NC 27012, or Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Ln, Winston-Salem, NC 27103.



Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Feb. 24, 2021.