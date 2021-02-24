Barbara was born in Brockport, NY to Charlotte and Gordon Breckenridge and raised by her grandmother after her mother's death in 1935. After graduation from Brockport High School, and then Rochester Business Institute, she worked at Cornell University. Her career led to a move to Tucson, AZ, where she met her husband, Steve. She and Steve started their family in New Orleans, LA before moving back to her hometown of Brockport to be near her family. There, she provided a wonderful upbringing for her children and made many life-long friends. Nearly 35 years ago, she and Steve moved to Advance, NC, where they planted deep roots and developed treasured friendships.
Barbara was preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband of 57 years, Steve; brother, Bill; and beloved family members. She leaves behind her four grateful children, Jack (Sue, children Sarah and Scott) of Grenoble, France, Ann (Meribeth, daughter Mamie) of Winston-Salem, NC, Tom of Scottsdale, AZ, and Dan (Wendy, sons JP and Cody) of Hickory, NC.
Barbara enjoyed traveling with family and friends, reading, quilting, cross-country skiing, volunteering with Trellis Supportive Care, daily walks with her loyal walking companions, and time with her cherished friends and neighbors. Most of all, Barbara loved spending time with her husband and children. She will be greatly missed as a devoted mother and grandmother and remembered for her quick wit and humor, warm friendship and welcoming spirit.
Her children wish to thank her Spyglass community for their love and support of both Barbara and Steve.
When it is safe to travel and gather, a memorial service will be held at St. Clement's Episcopal Church in Clemmons, NC. If you wish to make a donation in Barbara's memory, please consider St. Clement's, PO Box 1547, Clemmons, NC 27012, or Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Ln, Winston-Salem, NC 27103.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Feb. 24, 2021.
It was an honor to know Barbara and her entire family is a reflection of the wonderful woman she was. I know her children will feel Barbara and Steve´s love and guidance from another dimension through the coming years. Everyone who knew Barbara was a better person for it. My love and support go out to her wonderful family.
Tina Ketchie Stearns
March 2, 2021
My thoughts for the family. Met Barbara when Steve was a vendor at Reynolda Village Farmers Mkt. delightful lady as he was a delightful man. Know they are happy now. My sympathy.
Betty Nifong
February 26, 2021
Deepest sympathy for the loss of your Mom. Prayer for you and your entire family.
Pat Johnson
February 25, 2021
Barbara had such a warm, fun, and lovely spirit and I am so thankful to have met her. I know she will be greatly missed and my thoughts are with the entire Gauthreaux family
Linda Darden
February 24, 2021
Barbara was a true delight to be around. Always warm, funny, and sincere. She will be truly missed by many. So thankful I got to know her. My prayers go out to the family.
Judy Swain
February 24, 2021
Barbara, you will be missed by all who had the good fortune of calling you a friend. Only wish it hadn´t been so long since we visited in person. I´m am sure Steve welcomed you with open arms.