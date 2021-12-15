Gibbs, Barbara
Barbara A. Gibbs passed away on Monday, December 13th, 2021. She was born in 1943 in High Point, North Carolina to the late Cruel and Margaret Foltz. She graduated from High Point Central in 1960. Barbara was a longtime employee of EDM, eventually retiring from the company. She was also a longtime member of Bethlehem UCC and Overflow Church in Winston-Salem.
In addition to her parents, Barbara is preceded in death by her late husband, Thomas Wayne Gibbs, Sr., and three brothers: Larry, Raymond, and Harold Foltz.
Barbara is survived by her son, David Seward; daughters, Tonya Shetley (Eric Shetley), Melinda Nguyen and Nhan Nguyen; five grandchildren: Nick, Leah, Kendall, Bo, and Carson; one great-grandchild, Rayleigh; and a sister, Sandra Sutphin.
She was a "Special Nana" to Will, Luke, Cameron, Grace, and Colby.
Over the past few years, Barbara had created a special bond with her sister, Sandra, and her niece, Sheila Murphy. Together they had become best friends and were inseparable. She was also an active member of the "Tuesday Night Gang."
A funeral service will take place at Overflow Church, 8115 Old Lexington Rd, Winston-Salem, NC at 11am Friday, December 17, 2021. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 10-11am at the church. Burial will follow at Eastlawn Gardens of Memory in Kernersville. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.jcgreenandsons.com
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 15, 2021.