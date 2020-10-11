Menu
Search
Menu
Winston-Salem Journal
Winston-Salem Journal HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Barbara Graves
1933 - 2020
BORN
1933
DIED
2020
Graves, Barbara

October 19, 1933 - September 27, 2020

Barbara McElveen Graves died on September 27, 2020. She was the daughter of Adam E. McElveen and Selma Adams McElveen. She was born on October 19, 1933.

Barbara was the widow of Hamilton Graves of Charlottesville, VA. She lived there for 19 years enjoying her marriage, playing golf, tennis and bridge and making many devoted friends before moving to Sarasota, Florida in 2016 to be near her only child, Jean Anne Frazier.

Following a fall and breaking her hip on Thanksgiving evening of 2019, she had a severe stroke and had resided at The Inn at Sarasota Bay Club until her death on September 27, 2020.

She is survived by her daughter, Jean Anne Frazier, and granddaughter, Barbara Anne Fogg of Newport Beach, CA, and by her brother, The Rev. Dr. William H. McElveen and his wife, Carol, of Winston-Salem, NC.

Donations may be made to The Arthritis Foundation.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time.

Sound Choice Cremation and Burials

4609 Bee Ridge Rd, Sarasota, FL 34233
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Sound Choice Cremation
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.