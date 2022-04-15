Hall, Barbara Alley



October 6, 1927 - April 14, 2022



Barbara "Bobbie" Alley Hall was born on October 6, 1927 in Rockingham County to Augustus Wesley Alley and Ollie Mae Moore Alley, the youngest of seven children. She was predeceased by her husband, Marvin Lee "Tink" Hall, her son William Brent Hall, her brothers, Thomas and A.W., and her sisters, Lula Carter, Frances Ingram, Elizabeth Flynn, and Helen Dula. She is survived by her daughters Pamela Pogue (Thomas), Melissa Aldridge (Gary), Bridget Cella (Stephen), Barbara Gordon (Greg), and her 'nother daughter, Ann Hall. She was the proudest grandmother and great-grandmother to 28, including Brittany Haun (David), Brad Pogue (Amber), Lauren Biek (Aaron), Zach Aldridge (Kim), Meri Wessels (Drew), Daniel Aldridge (Amber), Sam Aldridge (Jessika), Katheryn Woodruff (Kyle), Halley Erickson (Will), Alex Shefferly (Kevin), Charlie Gordon, and Greta Gordon, and sixteen great-grandchildren.



Bobbie greeted each day of her 94 amazing years with a combination of fierce independence and generous love and warmth. A member of the Greatest Generation, she grew up in Rockingham County and Winston-Salem, enjoying outdoor pursuits as a self-described tomboy in her youth – and sharing many fond memories with her six siblings. She met the love of her life, "Tink" Hall, at Hanes High School (both class of 1944), and they shared a beautiful life together for 36 years until his death. She was even a member of the Hanes High City Championship Basketball Team and was always proud that they beat cross-town rival, R.J. Reynolds. A member of Ardmore Baptist Church since 1954, she was a faithful Christian and churchgoer, logging thousands of hours in weekly Sunday School, YAH (Young At Heart), and Handicrafter meetings, producing hundreds of pillows and handwarmers for cancer and cardiology patients. Her sewing prowess was demonstrated through meticulously produced homemade dresses (so much better than store bought!) and baby quilts for every grandchild and great-grandchild. In addition, her meals were legendary – and she was a pro at feeding crowds of up to 50 with favorite dishes such as spaghetti and Moravian chicken pie.



Bobbie was our walking miracle, having survived numerous health challenges over the last 25 years. Her family is grateful for every extra day we got to give her back just some of the love she so generously offered us each day.



A celebration of life will be held at Ardmore Baptist Church on Saturday, April 16, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. If you would like to make a memorial donation, please direct it to the Special Ministries Fund of Ardmore Baptist Church (c/o Ardmore Baptist Church, 501 Miller Street, Winston-Salem, NC 27103).



Hayworth Miller



3315 Silas Creek Parkway



Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Apr. 15, 2022.