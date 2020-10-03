Hill, Barbara
May 6, 1945 - September 27, 2020
Ms. Barbara Lee Martin Hill was born May 6, 1945 in Winston-Salem, NC to Mack Jones and Gladys Martin. She was a lifelong resident of the city and retiree of Forsyth Medical Center after 25 years of service. Spiritually, Ms. Hill was a member of St. Paul Apostolic Church. She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Frances Martin; brothers, Melvin Martin and Tyrone Martin. Ms. Hill departed this life on Sunday, September 27, 2020 at Mountain Valley Hospice Center, Yadkinville, NC. Ms. Hill is survived by four sons, Reginald Martin (fiancée Sheila) of Winston-Salem, NC, Dwight Black of Los Angeles, CA, Marvin Black (fiancée Elaine), and Bryant Black; one daughter, Teresa Black, all of Winston-Salem, NC; one sister, Shirley M. Hall of Savannah, GA; one brother, Jerry Martin of Reading, PA; seven grandchildren, Latriece Black, Sherika Sims, Bryant Black, Marvin Black Jr., Zykeria Black, Shamel Carpenter and Christine Carpenter; thirteen great grandchildren; special friends, Dorothy Lane, Barbara Ann Wilborn and Ms. Franklin; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. A public viewing will be held Sunday, October 4, 2020 from 12 pm-6 pm at Hooper Funeral Home. Funeral services will be private with interment in Oaklawn Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be sent to www.hooperfuneralhome.net
