Beloved mother and grandmother, Barbara Stanwyck Kelly Ingram ran a faithful race for Christ and was rewarded September 15, 2021. Sorrowfully recognizing her death but joyfully reflecting on her life are sons: Fred Ingram Jr., Baltimore, MD, Michael (Sandra) Ingram, daughter Valarie (Kelvin) Hazel all of Winston-Salem. sister, Mrs. Shirley K. Allen, a host of grandchildren; great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews, and a host of relatives and friends. Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 am Saturday, September 18, 2021 in the chapel of Hooper Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 10:30am-11:00am. Interment Evergreen Cemetery.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Sep. 17, 2021.
i had the honor of working with Barbara for many years at Baptist Hospital. She was a great nurse and a great lady.
Sallie O Simpson
Work
September 17, 2021
My prayers are with you Valerie and your family. Your mother was always so loving to me and opened her home to us growing up. I pray for God will surround you with peace during this time in of loss
Love Debra Welch