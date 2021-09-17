Ingram, Barbara K.



September 21, 1931 - September 15, 2021



Beloved mother and grandmother, Barbara Stanwyck Kelly Ingram ran a faithful race for Christ and was rewarded September 15, 2021. Sorrowfully recognizing her death but joyfully reflecting on her life are sons: Fred Ingram Jr., Baltimore, MD, Michael (Sandra) Ingram, daughter Valarie (Kelvin) Hazel all of Winston-Salem. sister, Mrs. Shirley K. Allen, a host of grandchildren; great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews, and a host of relatives and friends. Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 am Saturday, September 18, 2021 in the chapel of Hooper Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 10:30am-11:00am. Interment Evergreen Cemetery.



Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Sep. 17, 2021.