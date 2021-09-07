Jolley, Barbara Ann Johnson
November 23, 1938 - August 31, 2021
Winston-Salem- Jolley, Barbara Anne Johnson, 82, went home to be with her heavenly father on Tuesday, August 31, 2021. Barbara was born November 23, 1938 in Iredell County to the late James Burl Johnson Sr. and Belva Agatha Walker Johnson. She retired from Hanes Brands (Hanes Hosiery) after 42 years of service.
In addition to her parents, sisters that predeceased her in death are Louise Rella McDaniel's, Pattie Joe Canupp, Margery Gail Johnson (infant) and Baby Johnson. Her brothers were James Burl Johnson Jr. (J.B.) and Kenneth W. Johnson. Sister-in-Law Barbara Knox Johnson and Brother-in-Law John Canupp and Niece Mary Louise McDaniels. A grandson, Nelson Stewart and great-grandson Jordan Jace.
To honor her memory she is survived by sons, Joe Curtis Jolley (Lou) of Sandy Ridge and John David Jolley (Tammy) of Pinnacle. The grandchildren, Christopher Camden Jolley, Cristen Renee Jolley, Carley LeAnne Jolley and Hailey Victoria Jolley. Her sisters include Nancy Lee Redman (Sam), Martha O'Neal Hartley (Ray), Norma Jean (Tommy) and brother Larry Dean Johnson (Carolyn).A host of many extended family and friends.
There will be no wake or graveside service per her wishes. There will be a Celebration of Life for family and close friends at Rich Park in Mocksville NC at shelter number 5 on Saturday, September 18, 2021 starting at 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. for more information can contact me by email at [email protected]
In lieu of flowers please make donation to Barbara's favorite charitable organizations in her memory, The American Heart Association
, American Red Cross, Alzheimer's Foundation, American Sudden Infant Death Syndrome Institute, and the American Cancer Society
.
Affordable Cremations
2901 Lyndhurst Ave WS NC 27103
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Sep. 7, 2021.