McCoy, Barbara Irene Taylor
January 24, 1943 - February 28, 2021
Surrounded by her husband and three daughters, Barbara Irene Taylor McCoy departed to see the King on February 28, 2021. Barbara loved deeply with contagious joy. Her faith in the Lord Jesus Christ, confidence in His Word, and assurance of His relentless love directed her life's path and purpose.
Barbara was born January 24, 1943 in Laurens, South Carolina to Fred Eugene Taylor, Sr. and Edythe Stover Taylor. Barbara grew up in Woodruff, South Carolina and her life was blessed by godly influences from her family and church. She developed an interest in nursing and foreign missions as a young woman. In her senior year of high school, her father advised her to pursue a baccalaureate degree in nursing. Within weeks, he died unexpectedly and she took to heart his advice.
After two years at Furman University, she entered the nursing program at Emory University. It was there that she met her future husband, John, who was also a missions volunteer. Their first date was on Halloween and they attended "Heaven Bound" at Big Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church. The date went well and purportedly, she penned her wedding plans that very night. Their marriage followed some 18 months later on June 19, 1965. While at Emory, Barbara earned a master's degree in nursing and joined the nursing faculty for a time until her first daughter was born.
Barbara and John were appointed by the Foreign Mission Board of the Southern Baptist Convention to serve at Eku Baptist Hospital in Nigeria. Now with two daughters, they arrived in Lagos on January 1,1972. In Eku, Barbara taught in the pastor's school and learned about Nigerian life through her students. The McCoy family lived for five and a half years in Nigeria and during this interval, a third daughter was born.
Returning to the States, they settled in Tifton, Georgia for 30 years. Barbara was active in her church, taught ladies' Bible studies, and contributed to community service projects with the medical auxiliary. She served on the school board for 12 years including her time as chairman.
Upon John's retirement, he and Barbara moved to Winston-Salem, North Carolina to be closer to family. Joining the community of faith at Redeemer Presbyterian Church gave Barbara a place to continue using her gifts in ministry and service.
Barbara ("Bea") loved being a grandparent alongside John ("Rabbit") to ten grandchildren: Sarah, Michael, Mary Margaret and John Madden; Stephen, Lillian, and Elizabeth Wilson; and Louis, Nelson and George Tucker.
Along with her grandchildren, Barbara is survived by her beloved husband, Dr. John Franklin McCoy, Jr.; her daughters, Lillian McCoy Madden (Chris) of Winston-Salem, North Carolina, Barbara Caroline McCoy Wilson (Troy) of San Francisco, California, and Jane Anne McCoy Tucker (Louis) of Vienna, Virginia; her brothers, Fred Taylor (Kate) of Miami, Florida, John Taylor (Heather) of Greenville, South Carolina, Bill Taylor (Estmer) of Copperas Cove, Texas; and her sister, Jane Vigilante of Greenville, South Carolina; sister-in-law, Ann Lindell (Ollie) of Jesup, Georgia; brother-in-law, Robert McCoy (Toni) of Moultrie, Georgia; her aunts, Jean Taylor Willams of Laurens, South Carolina, and Carol Stover Zulker of Section, Alabama, and many delightful nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Barbara is also survived by her honorary daughter, Lisa Brown (Steve) of Auburn, Alabama.
Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, her niece, Rebecca Suzanne Lindell and her brother-in-law, William McCoy (Michelle).
A private memorial service, live-streamed on the Redeemer Presbyterian Church website, will take place on March 4, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. Burial will be private.
