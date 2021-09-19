Montgomery, Barbara Ann Hendrix
August 25, 1941 - September 15, 2021
Ms. Barbara Ann Hendrix Montgomery, 80, of Winston-Salem, peacefully went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, September 15, 2021. Barbara was born August 25, 1941, in Davie County to Thomas Anderson Hendrix and Pauline Beane Hendrix. Barbara worked for 31 years as a manager in the city ticket office of Piedmont/U.S. Airways covering the Piedmont-Triad area. She was very proud of her career, not only for the work that she did, but also for the many amazing and life-long friendships she formed during those years. She also enjoyed playing golf, tending to her flowers, and loved to travel, especially to the beach, which was one of her favorite places. Her family was her proudest accomplishment by far, and she installed that belief in importance of family, as well as good Christian values in her two boys, Rick and Brad. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, Barbara was preceded in death by her aunts, Fannie Yountz and Bonnie Black; uncles, Odell, Paul, Jim, and Richard Hendrix and Buddy, Moselle, and Ronald Beane; and very special friend of over 30 years, Sonny Minton.
Barbara is survived by her sons, Rick Montgomery (Karan) and Brad Montgomery; siblings, Tommy Hendrix (Tiny), Glenda Beard (Ronnie), Jerry Hendrix (Connie), and Betty Cornatzer (Stacy); grandchild, Chris Montgomery (Heather); 3 great-grandchildren; uncle, Neal Beane; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins; special friends, Carol Purdy and the family of Sonny Minton; and many other treasured friends.
Private family services will be held at a later date.
The family is grateful to so many who loved Barbara through the years, as well as those who were able to assist her in her transition to her heavenly home with dignity and respect, namely the staff of Mallard Ridge, the staff at Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center's ICU Unit, Palliative Care Unit, and Dr. Charles S. Stinson; the staff at Trellis Supportive Care and Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home; her Piedmont/U.S. Airways work family; and Barbara's wonderful neighbors who were so diligent in checking on her and ensuring that she was comfortable.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Trellis Supportive Care, the Forsyth County Humane Society, or Calvary Baptist Church. Online condolences may be made to www.hayworth-miller.com
