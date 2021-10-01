Mrs.page was a very sweet grandma to me and my mom she always made us feel like family. Mrs page was my mother godmother every since she was 9yrs old I remember my mother Sharon smith talking about her taking her to church as a young girl and she always was there for my mom no matter what Mrs page (gma) was the best mother figure anyone could ever ask for . U will be truly miss

Ashley & jacquese Peebles Family October 1, 2021