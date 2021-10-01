Menu
FUNERAL HOME
Frank Vogler & Sons
2951 Reynolda Road
Winston-Salem, NC
Winston-Salem - Barbara Brown Page, 71, passed away September 25, 2021. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm Sunday at Vogler Funeral Home at Forsyth Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 5-7 pm Saturday at the funeral home.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Oct. 1, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
2
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Frank Vogler & Sons
2951 Reynolda Road, Winston-Salem, NC
Oct
3
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Frank Vogler & Sons
2951 Reynolda Road, Winston-Salem, NC
Frank Vogler & Sons
Sponsored by Frank Vogler & Sons.
Mrs.page was a very sweet grandma to me and my mom she always made us feel like family. Mrs page was my mother godmother every since she was 9yrs old I remember my mother Sharon smith talking about her taking her to church as a young girl and she always was there for my mom no matter what Mrs page (gma) was the best mother figure anyone could ever ask for . U will be truly miss
Ashley & jacquese Peebles
Family
October 1, 2021
