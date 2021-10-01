Winston-Salem - Barbara Brown Page, 71, passed away September 25, 2021. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm Sunday at Vogler Funeral Home at Forsyth Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 5-7 pm Saturday at the funeral home.
Mrs.page was a very sweet grandma to me and my mom she always made us feel like family. Mrs page was my mother godmother every since she was 9yrs old I remember my mother Sharon smith talking about her taking her to church as a young girl and she always was there for my mom no matter what Mrs page (gma) was the best mother figure anyone could ever ask for . U will be truly miss