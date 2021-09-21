Dear Michael and family , I didn´t come to Friedberg until the late 80s however when I first came to Friedberg your mother was one of the first people to welcome me. I´ll never forget that she was very sweet and very genuine and I thought she was so pretty. I didn´t know until later how beautiful her voice was when she sang a solo at church one Sunday. I know you will miss her so very much I lost my mother 16 years ago and it still seems like yesterday. However hold onto your beautifulMemories! Dwain and I would like to express our deepest sympathy for your very sad loss. I know she´ll be singing with the angels in heaven!

Vicki Jo Kimel (Mrs.Dwain Kimel) Other September 21, 2021