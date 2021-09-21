Menu
Barbara Hemrick Reich
1930 - 2021
BORN
1930
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Winston-Salem
3315 Silas Creek Parkway
Winston-Salem, NC
Reich, Barbara Hemrick

December 21, 1930 - September 18, 2021

Mrs. Barbara Hemrick Reich, 90, passed away on Saturday, September 18, 2021, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on December 21, 1930, in Forsyth County to Carl Jessie Hemrick and Pearl Salliebell Hudson Hemrick. Barbara graduated from James A. Gray High School in 1949. She was a member of Friedberg Moravian Church since the early 1960s. Before moving her membership to Friedberg Moravian Church, she was a member of Pine Chapel Moravian Church. Barbara worked many years at J.B. Armstrong News Agency and Davidson Water Incorporated. She enjoyed singing in the church choir, and she actually sang on the radio with her sister many years ago. Barbara enjoyed clogging, cooking, and canning food. She was a member of Senior Friends, and she enjoyed traveling with them. Barbara was very artistic. She did ceramics for several years. Barbara enjoyed going to the craft bazaars at all churches. She enjoyed sending greeting cards with calligraphy art. Barbara greatly enjoyed feeding the "critters," anything from the birds to the deer that came through her yard. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Edward M. Reich; sister, Norma Jean Hemrick Charles Sink; and brother, Donald G. Hemrick. Surviving is her son, E. Michael Reich (Deborah); grandson, Nathan A. Reich; brother, Charles R. Hemrick (Ann); brother-in-law, William Reich; and numerous nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm on Wednesday, September 22, 2021, at Friedberg Moravian Church with Rev. Jimmy Newsome and Rev. Dan Nelson officiating. Interment will follow in the church graveyard. The family will receive friends following the service at the church in the family life center. Mrs. Reich will lie-in-state from 1:00 pm to 1:45 pm prior to the service at the church. The family would like to say a special thank you to Barbara's nieces, Carol C. Taylor, Pamela H. Prevatte, and Judy H. Snipes, for the special care they gave to her. Memorial contributions may be made to Friedberg Moravian Church, 2178 Friedberg Church Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27127. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.

Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel

3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Sep. 21, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
22
Lying in State
1:00p.m. - 1:45p.m.
Friedberg Moravian Church
NC
Sep
22
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Friedberg Moravian Church
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Winston-Salem
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Micheal and family your mother was wonderful friend to be around. We would laugh and talk for hours. Her smile would light up the room. She will truly be missed. RNP
Cecil Brown
Friend
September 21, 2021
To the family Mrs. Barbara was a great person. I really enjoyed laughing and talking with her. RNPmy friend
Cecil Brown
Work
September 21, 2021
Dear Michael and family , I didn´t come to Friedberg until the late 80s however when I first came to Friedberg your mother was one of the first people to welcome me. I´ll never forget that she was very sweet and very genuine and I thought she was so pretty. I didn´t know until later how beautiful her voice was when she sang a solo at church one Sunday. I know you will miss her so very much I lost my mother 16 years ago and it still seems like yesterday. However hold onto your beautifulMemories! Dwain and I would like to express our deepest sympathy for your very sad loss. I know she´ll be singing with the angels in heaven!
Vicki Jo Kimel (Mrs.Dwain Kimel)
Other
September 21, 2021
