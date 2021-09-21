Reich, Barbara Hemrick
December 21, 1930 - September 18, 2021
Mrs. Barbara Hemrick Reich, 90, passed away on Saturday, September 18, 2021, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on December 21, 1930, in Forsyth County to Carl Jessie Hemrick and Pearl Salliebell Hudson Hemrick. Barbara graduated from James A. Gray High School in 1949. She was a member of Friedberg Moravian Church since the early 1960s. Before moving her membership to Friedberg Moravian Church, she was a member of Pine Chapel Moravian Church. Barbara worked many years at J.B. Armstrong News Agency and Davidson Water Incorporated. She enjoyed singing in the church choir, and she actually sang on the radio with her sister many years ago. Barbara enjoyed clogging, cooking, and canning food. She was a member of Senior Friends, and she enjoyed traveling with them. Barbara was very artistic. She did ceramics for several years. Barbara enjoyed going to the craft bazaars at all churches. She enjoyed sending greeting cards with calligraphy art. Barbara greatly enjoyed feeding the "critters," anything from the birds to the deer that came through her yard. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Edward M. Reich; sister, Norma Jean Hemrick Charles Sink; and brother, Donald G. Hemrick. Surviving is her son, E. Michael Reich (Deborah); grandson, Nathan A. Reich; brother, Charles R. Hemrick (Ann); brother-in-law, William Reich; and numerous nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm on Wednesday, September 22, 2021, at Friedberg Moravian Church with Rev. Jimmy Newsome and Rev. Dan Nelson officiating. Interment will follow in the church graveyard. The family will receive friends following the service at the church in the family life center. Mrs. Reich will lie-in-state from 1:00 pm to 1:45 pm prior to the service at the church. The family would like to say a special thank you to Barbara's nieces, Carol C. Taylor, Pamela H. Prevatte, and Judy H. Snipes, for the special care they gave to her. Memorial contributions may be made to Friedberg Moravian Church, 2178 Friedberg Church Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27127. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
.
