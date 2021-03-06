Shields, Barbara Harp
October 28, 1936 - March 3, 2021
Barbara Harp Shields, 84, passed away Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at Forsyth Medical Center. She was born October 28, 1936 in Forsyth County to the late Robert and Ezlee Winters Harp. Mrs. Shields graduated from R.J. Reynolds High School in 1955 and later received her diploma in nursing in 1958 from City Hospital. She was a retired nurse and was a member of Olivet Moravian Church and a past Matron of Twin City Chapter No. 60, Order of the Eastern Star. Mrs. Shields enjoyed travelling, preserving, singing, and music. Preceding her in death was her husband, S. Vance Shields and a sister, Rebecca Frye. Surviving is her daughter, Moyra Gunter (Wayne); grandson, Myles Gunter; sister, Marjorie Forest (Bill) of Rural Hall; brother, Wayne Harp (Tony) of Mocksville; also surviving is a nephew, David Frye (Randi) and two nieces, Sherry Brimmer (John) and Elaine O'Shields (Brian). A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM Sunday, March 7, 2021 at Olivet Moravian Church with Rev. Matthew W. Allen officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Olivet Moravian Church, 2205 Olivet Church Rd. Winston-Salem, NC 27106 or to a charity of the donor's choice
. Hayworth-Miller Lewisville Chapel is serving the family of Mrs. Shields. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
.
Hayworth-Miller Lewisville Chapel
6685 Shallowford Rd. Lewisville, NC 27023
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Mar. 6, 2021.