Smith, Barbara
April 7, 1935 - June 25, 2021
On Friday, June 25, 2021, Barbara Joan (Joanne) Flippin Smith, devoted daughter, wife, mother, and grandmother, passed away at the age of 86. Joanne was born April 7, 1935, in Surry County to the late R.W. "Bob" Flippin and Hallie Cook Flippin. She grew up like most of the children at that time in the Cook School Road community, helping the family to farm and raise tobacco. In school she was known for her ability as a fast runner. She loved telling her grandchildren the story of how she ran her races barefoot. After graduating high school, she began work as a Dental Assistant for Doctor Frank Stone in Pilot Mountain where she worked for several years before joining her husband Billy as the bookkeeper for his fuel oil business. She attended Pine Ridge Presbyterian Church and later the First Presbyterian Church of Pilot Mountain, where she served for many years as a Sunday School teacher.
She is survived by her son Greg Smith (Melissa), grandchildren Landon and Kaitlin, one brother, Kenneth Flippin (Camille), sisters-in-law Joyce Flippin, Sylvia Smith, Tina Smith, several nieces and nephews, and special friend Shirley Wilmoth.
She was preceded in death by her husband Billy Smith, her parents Bob and Hallie and brother Robert Flippin.
A service for Joanne will be held on Monday, June 28, 2021, at 11:00am at the Pine Ridge Presbyterian Church of Pilot Mountain on Cook School road with the Rev. Doug Brinkley officiating. Interment and a graveside ceremony will take place in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends following the service. Memorials may be made to the First Presbyterian Church of Pilot Mountain, P.O. Box 1209, Pilot Mountain, NC 27041 or Pine Ridge Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 1700, Pilot Mountain, NC. 27041
The family is grateful for the love and care provided to Joanne by the Memory Care staff at Commonwealth Senior Living in Hillsville, VA as well as Mountain Valley Hospice.
Cox-Needham Funeral Home is respectfully serving the Smith family.
