Barbara Jean Miller Smith was born on June 17, 1956 to Elsie Miller and the late Clarence Imes in Winston-Salem, NC. She was preceded in death by four siblings, Earnestine Hall, Verna Griffin, Bruce Miller and Rother Hunter. Barbara graduated from West Forsyth High School in Clemmons, NC and worked several jobs afterwards, with Snyder Photography being the longest (over 30 years). She had also been employed by the Forsyth County Sheriff's Department as well as Forsyth County Group Homes as a Case Manager. Barbara was a faithful and devoted member of Living Word Fellowship, Inc. for over 30 years. Among her favorite hobbies were sewing and traveling. Family members describe Barbara as compassionate, brave, honest, loyal and unselfish. She will be sorely missed by all who loved her.
Left to cherish the memories of Barbara are her children, Parris Tiera Smith and Thomas Wesley Smith; grandchild, Thomas Wesley Smith, Jr.; mother, Elsie Miller; siblings: Frankie Pace (Ted), Alice Spease (Ed), Theresa Thomas, William Miller (Bill), Cathy Miller (Kay), Robin Neal and Calvin Hunter; companion, Michael Todd Smith; god-children, Morgan, Mason and Madison Norwood, Nicolas Imes, Joshua and Jeremy Carter; best friend, Kimland Seymour; sister/cousin, Constance Brown; a very special family, the Bass's; and a host of nieces and nephews.
A private memorial service will be held Saturday, October 2, 2021. There will be no public viewing of Ms. Smith.
Clark S. Brown & Sons Funeral Home
727 N. Patterson Avenue Winston-Salem, NC 27101
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Oct. 1, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
Clark S Brown & Sons Funeral Home
I am so sorry to have heard of this news! We went to West Forsyth together! Wonderful person! I am praying for her family!!! God bless!
Dear momma we will miss you so much , your positive attitude and how sweet you were. I´m glad you got the opportunity to love and know your grandson and I´m beyond greatful for you always making me feel like apart of your family . Love u always
Heaven couldn´t wait Mom you´ve truly been a blessing to me & I´m so glad you Are my mother & you will always be my #1 Girl
I enjoyed and appreciated Barbara she was funny. We laughed a lot when we would talk. I miss you already !