Stewart, Barbara
August 11, 1944 - December 10, 2020
Barbara Jean Bullin Stewart, 76, passed away Thursday, December 10, 2020. She was born August 11, 1944 in Surry County to the late Fred Bullin and Elfrida Jenkins Morrow. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John William Stewart Jr.; step father, Davis Morrow; step mother, Lora Bullin; sisters, Brenda Wood and Peggy Chapman; step son Jimmie Stewart. She is survived by her daughters, Sandra (Chris) Daye, Gina (Barry) Shore, and Wendy (Will) Miller; grandchildren, Savannah (Jonathan) Williams, Brianna (Scott) Milholand, Hayley Shore, Hillary (Justin) Angel, Holly Shore, Wesley Miller, Brady Miller; great-grandchildren, Vaida Faye Williams, Walker Williams, and several special friends and neighbors. Mrs. Stewart was a gifted beautician for many years. She enjoyed reading lots of different things, but especially her Bible. The family will have a private celebration of life at Mt. Pleasant UMC in Boonville with Rev. Don Hudson and Rev. Chris Benfield officiating. The family would like to thank the staff of Joan and Howard Woltz Hospice Home of Dobson for the loving care given to Mrs. Stewart. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mt. Pleasant UMC Cemetery Fund, 1524 Nebo Rd., Boonville, NC 27011. Online condolences may be made to www.gentryfuneralservice.com
