Winston-Salem Journal
Barbara Stewart
1944 - 2020
BORN
1944
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Gentry Family Funeral Service - Yadkinville
5108 US Hwy 601
Yadkinville, NC
Stewart, Barbara

August 11, 1944 - December 10, 2020

Barbara Jean Bullin Stewart, 76, passed away Thursday, December 10, 2020. She was born August 11, 1944 in Surry County to the late Fred Bullin and Elfrida Jenkins Morrow. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John William Stewart Jr.; step father, Davis Morrow; step mother, Lora Bullin; sisters, Brenda Wood and Peggy Chapman; step son Jimmie Stewart. She is survived by her daughters, Sandra (Chris) Daye, Gina (Barry) Shore, and Wendy (Will) Miller; grandchildren, Savannah (Jonathan) Williams, Brianna (Scott) Milholand, Hayley Shore, Hillary (Justin) Angel, Holly Shore, Wesley Miller, Brady Miller; great-grandchildren, Vaida Faye Williams, Walker Williams, and several special friends and neighbors. Mrs. Stewart was a gifted beautician for many years. She enjoyed reading lots of different things, but especially her Bible. The family will have a private celebration of life at Mt. Pleasant UMC in Boonville with Rev. Don Hudson and Rev. Chris Benfield officiating. The family would like to thank the staff of Joan and Howard Woltz Hospice Home of Dobson for the loving care given to Mrs. Stewart. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mt. Pleasant UMC Cemetery Fund, 1524 Nebo Rd., Boonville, NC 27011. Online condolences may be made to www.gentryfuneralservice.com.

Gentry Family Funeral Service

5108 US Hwy 601 N., Yadkinville, NC 27055
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 14, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Gentry Family Funeral Service - Yadkinville
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sorry for your loss
Teresa Cranfill
Friend
December 15, 2020
So sorry to hear about your loss praying for the family
Todd Parks
December 14, 2020
Hillary and family I’m so sorry for your loss. You all are in my thoughts and prayers.
Heather Taylor
Friend
December 14, 2020
So sorry for your loss. She and I had some good times when she was a patient at the hospital. She will be missed by all that knew her . Bless you all.
Linda Lane
Acquaintance
December 14, 2020
I'm so sorry for your loss. I know it is extremely difficult to let go of one you love so dearly. But I am rejoicing that Barbara is with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and she'll have no more pain or suffering. She was such a beautiful lady, inside and out. She was such an encouragement to me, always ready to talk of God's goodness! We love you and will continue to pray for you all as we await that wonderful reunion that is to come!
Angie Hobson Brown
Friend
December 13, 2020
Gina, Sandra and Wendy,
I am so sorry to hear about your mom's passing. I have so many memories of us as kids. I always liked Barbara. I remember her being so witty. She couldn't help but bring everyone laughter. I know she is without pain now and watching over you and your families. I pray God gives you peace. My thoughts and prayers are with you all.
Wendy Robbins Galloway
December 13, 2020
Sandra, Gina, Wendy & Families,
We were so sorry to learn of the passing of your mother. Our thoughts and prayers are with you through this difficult time.
Hardin & Emmy Bullin
December 13, 2020
Thoughts and Prayers for the family
Patsy Norman
Friend
December 13, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always. ❤
Susan Martin
December 13, 2020
My sincere condolences to all the family! I was blessed to be her neighbor and attend church with her for many years. She was a very sweet and special lady! I am praying for you all during this difficult time.
Sharon Wyrick
Friend
December 13, 2020
Love and prayers for all of you!
Angie Hill
December 13, 2020
Shirley McIntosh
Acquaintance
December 13, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. You all are in our thoughts and prayers
Kathy Campbell
Friend
December 13, 2020
Wendy , Gina, Sandra. David and I are so sorry for the loss of your mother but just know she’s in Gods loving arms! We are praying for you all and sending our Love during this difficult time.
David & Angie Bell
Family
December 13, 2020
Showing 1 - 14 of 14 results