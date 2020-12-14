I'm so sorry for your loss. I know it is extremely difficult to let go of one you love so dearly. But I am rejoicing that Barbara is with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and she'll have no more pain or suffering. She was such a beautiful lady, inside and out. She was such an encouragement to me, always ready to talk of God's goodness! We love you and will continue to pray for you all as we await that wonderful reunion that is to come!

Angie Hobson Brown Friend December 13, 2020