Wheeler, Barbara Ann Londell
July 16, 1935 - May 27, 2021
Mrs. Barbara Ann Londell Wheeler, 85, formerly of Winston-Salem, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 27, 2021.
While her parents Harold and Eldoris Bellows were stationed in Tokyo, Japan, Barbara was born on July 16, 1935. She devoted her entire career to the medical field, earning her bachelor's degree in nursing before serving as a registered nurse at the National Institute of Health in Bethesda, Maryland and Fairfax Hospital in Fairfax, VA. In her free time, Barbara enjoyed going to the beach, painting, and singing in the church choir. She loved animals, even Teddy and his barking, and had a great sense of humor, and liked to relax by eating chocolate cake and watching Dr. Phil. In addition to her parents, Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, Robert E. Wheeler, and children, Denise Turner and Dennis Turner.
Barbara is survived by her sons, Robert "Bobby" E. Wheeler, Jr. (Colleen) and Patrick T. Wheeler; daughter, Beth Figuracion (Robert); and grandchildren, Savannah Figuracion, Gabriel Figuracion; Faith Figuracion; and Emerson Wheeler.
A graveside service will be held Friday, June 4, 2021 at 2 PM at Forsyth Memorial Park in the Gazebo.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Barbara's memory to Forever Dream Senior Dog Sanctuary, PO Box 521, Tryon, NC 28782. Online condolences may be made to www.hayworth-miller.com
