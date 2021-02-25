Ross, Barry Duane
October 19, 1957 - February 15, 2021
Barry Duane Ross, 63, of Winston-Salem, passed away at Wake Forest Baptist Health Monday, February 15, 2021. He was born in Butler, PA on October 19, 1957, to the late Carl Duane and Mae Johnson Ross. Mr. Ross received a BS degree in Business from Appalachian State University. He worked for many years for the Winston-Salem Forsyth County School (WSFCS) system, where he was employed as a Family Engagement Coordinator, most recently at East Forsyth Middle School. Mr. Ross was a fan of the Phillies and Eagles and always had at least one dog friend with him. Mr. Ross is survived by his wife, Olga Kontemirova, a step-daughter Ekaterina Cady, and a step-grandson, Christopher Alexander "Alexii" Cady of Raleigh; a sister and brother-in-law, Lynne Ross and George Rudolph Wilkens, of Hawaii; an aunt, Edna Johnson Scarpino, of Pennsylvania; seven first cousins, including Janice Ricchiuti Hale (Tim) of Pennsylvania, Richard Morrow Ross (Jody) of Charlotte and Catherine Ross Dunham (Jeff) of Greensboro; Hanai sister Sonya Williams; and an Ohana of many dear friends. Due to the current challenges we all face, a virtual memorial service will be held in lieu of a physical ceremony. Please join Barry's family and friends in this celebration of his life. Saturday February 27, 2021 4:00 pm EST. using the Meeting Id 848 1620 5609 and Passcode 546110. If you haven't used Zoom before, please use our tutorial for how to join, https://afterword.co/joining-zoom/
. You may also listen in by calling (646)558-8656. Memorial contributions may be made to help WSFSC students and their families in need through the Lynne H. Berry School Buddies Fund, WSFC School Social Work Department, 601 N. Cherry St. Suite 230, Winston-Salem, NC 27101. Online condolences may be made at www.twincitycremations.com
.
