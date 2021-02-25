Menu
Barry Duane Ross
1957 - 2021
BORN
1957
DIED
2021
Ross, Barry Duane

October 19, 1957 - February 15, 2021

Barry Duane Ross, 63, of Winston-Salem, passed away at Wake Forest Baptist Health Monday, February 15, 2021. He was born in Butler, PA on October 19, 1957, to the late Carl Duane and Mae Johnson Ross. Mr. Ross received a BS degree in Business from Appalachian State University. He worked for many years for the Winston-Salem Forsyth County School (WSFCS) system, where he was employed as a Family Engagement Coordinator, most recently at East Forsyth Middle School. Mr. Ross was a fan of the Phillies and Eagles and always had at least one dog friend with him. Mr. Ross is survived by his wife, Olga Kontemirova, a step-daughter Ekaterina Cady, and a step-grandson, Christopher Alexander "Alexii" Cady of Raleigh; a sister and brother-in-law, Lynne Ross and George Rudolph Wilkens, of Hawaii; an aunt, Edna Johnson Scarpino, of Pennsylvania; seven first cousins, including Janice Ricchiuti Hale (Tim) of Pennsylvania, Richard Morrow Ross (Jody) of Charlotte and Catherine Ross Dunham (Jeff) of Greensboro; Hanai sister Sonya Williams; and an Ohana of many dear friends. Due to the current challenges we all face, a virtual memorial service will be held in lieu of a physical ceremony. Please join Barry's family and friends in this celebration of his life. Saturday February 27, 2021 4:00 pm EST. using the Meeting Id 848 1620 5609 and Passcode 546110. If you haven't used Zoom before, please use our tutorial for how to join, https://afterword.co/joining-zoom/. You may also listen in by calling (646)558-8656. Memorial contributions may be made to help WSFSC students and their families in need through the Lynne H. Berry School Buddies Fund, WSFC School Social Work Department, 601 N. Cherry St. Suite 230, Winston-Salem, NC 27101. Online condolences may be made at www.twincitycremations.com.

Twin City Cremations and Funeral Services

122 North Spruce Street
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Feb. 25, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
27
Celebration of Life
4:00p.m.
Meeting Id 848 1620 5609 and Passcode 546110
NC
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I'm very sad to hear of Barry's passing. After he moved to NC from Pa we grew up across the street from each other. I remember Barry, his mother Mae, his sister Lynne and their chihuahua. May God bless Barry and the family, I will always have memories of you.
Mike Turner
February 25, 2021
Sorry for your lose and may god bless
James imes
February 25, 2021
Barry and I were on the cross country team together. While I could never come close to matching Barry's pace, he was an inspiration and great role model for the sport. May the grace of God provide you, his family the strength needed to endure this most difficult time.
Scott Hundley
February 25, 2021
