Barry Wayne Hamby, 64, of Ellijay, GA, passed away on Tuesday, October 20th in the home he shared with his brother, Roger.



He was born October 4, 1956 in Winston-Salem, NC. His mother, Carol Stanley Hamby, and father, Paul Matthew Hamby, loved and cared for Barry completely. Barry attended North Forsyth High School (NC), graduating with honors and then the University of North Carolina and the UNC Pharmacy School in 1979. He became one of the youngest store manager/Pharmacists for Kerr Drugs and was assigned to their store in Rocky Mount, NC.



He was flourishing in his chosen field but still took time to visit his parents in April 1983. Tragically, while driving back to Rocky Mount, he was involved in a collision with an out-of-control driver. He suffered a traumatic brain injury which disabled him for the rest of his life. Barry battled back from a nearly yearlong coma and amazed his doctors by surviving. He spent time at Craig Rehabilitation Hospital in Denver, Colorado and was released to the care of his parents in 1985. From that time forward Barry was cared for by his family in their homes. They were helped greatly by home health aides, especially by Mr. Ed McDaniels and others in the medical community. In 1998, Barry's guardianship was transferred to his brother, Roger. He and his family continued to care for Barry, first in Winston-Salem, then Ft. Myers, FL and finally in Ellijay, GA the last seven years.



Barry is survived by his brother, Roger, his sister-in-law, Rhonda, and his niece, Alexa Hamby of Mint Hill, NC. He was predeceased by his father, Paul, in 1987 and by his mother, Carol, in 1998. A memorial service is planned for Sunday, November 8th at 2pm in the Coosawattee River Resort (East Park), Ellijay, GA.



