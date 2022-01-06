Willis, Beatrice E. Carroll
October 30, 1948 - December 30, 2021
Mrs. Beatrice Elaine Carroll Willis began her earthly life on October 30, 1948, and the Lord sent for one of his most precious angels to take flight for her heavenly home on December 30, 2021. Mrs. Willis was born to the late Odell McKinley Carroll and Roxie Flynt Carroll. Mrs. Willis was a graduate of East Forsyth High School, class of 1967, and went on to be employed by Carolina Narrow Fabrics until her retirement in 2009. Mrs. Willis was a faithful member of Rock Hill Baptist Church in Belews Creek, NC, where she served as the church announcer, and was a part of the Pastors Aid Committee and the Usher Board for over 30 years until her health declined. Mrs. Willis was preceded in death by her husband Larry Willis and two sisters: Levolia Satterfield and Mary Rice; five brothers, James E. Flynt, Tyrone Carroll, Jimmy Carroll, Cleo Carroll, and Paul Carroll. She leaves to cherish her memory a great nephew, whom she loved as a son, Krishun Marquis Carroll of the home; three sisters, Dorothy Carroll-Bruton, of the home, Ermer Arlene Carroll, of Winston-Salem, and Ruby Hairston, of Walnut Cove, NC; two brothers Raymond (Thelma) Carroll of Winston-Salem, NC and Stanley (Sharon) Carroll, of Walkertown, NC; four sisters-in-law and three brothers-in-law; one aunt, Marie Carroll, of Walnut Cove, NC; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Funeral services will be conducted 2:00 pm Friday January 7, 2022 at Rock Hill Baptist Church. Interment in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1:30 pm-2:00 pm at the church. Online condolences may be sent to www.hooperfuneralhome.net
.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jan. 6, 2022.