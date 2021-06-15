Menu
Belinda Kay "B.K." Lattimer
1957 - 2021
BORN
1957
DIED
2021
Lattimer, Belinda Kay "B.K."

April 12, 1957 - June 9, 2021

Belinda K. "B.K." Lattimer, age 64, passed away on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at Inova Loudoun Hospital in Leesburg, VA.

For the last 11 years, B.K. made her home in Ashburn and Falls Church, Virginia, with her husband of 26 years, Joseph Lattimer. B.K.'s life included a career in mortgage lending, finance, and most recently, as the Director of Member Services for Justice Federal Credit Union in Chantilly. B.K. enjoyed the serenity of nature and celebrated it through carefully cultivating a flower garden, watching the many birds that visited it, cycling and walking in parks near her home with her husband. Her life was greatly enhanced by a lifelong love of rescue dogs. She enjoyed baking and taught herself intricate cake design, which she shared with her colleagues and friends. In recent years, she became a doting grandmother to grandson Luke, who lovingly called her "Nana."

A private memorial service will be held in Knoxville, TN. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly asks for donations to be sent to Paws Crossed Dog Rescue: [email protected]
