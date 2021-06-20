Sink, Ben Lewis
January 18, 1936 - June 18, 2021
Ben Lewis Sink, age 85 of Midway, passed away Friday, June 18, 2021, surrounded by family in his home. He was born January 18, 1936, in Forsyth County to the late Hollis Daniel Sink, Sr. and Joy Johnson Sink. Growing up, Ben enjoyed being mischievous with his brother, Hollis, and his many cousins. Ben retired from Duke Energy after 35 years of service. After retirement, he spent his time gardening, golfing, singing in the church choir, and lunching at Breakfastime. He was a member of Oak Forest United Methodist Church. He is survived by his wife, Sylvia Green Sink; two daughters, Cindy Tucker (Robert) and Sharon Craft (Terry); five grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. A funeral service will be held at 4:00 PM Sunday, June 20, 2021, at Oak Forest United Methodist Church by Rev. J. Dwight Cartner. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service in the family life center at church. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
Western Carolina Chapter, 4600 Park Road, Suite 250, Charlotte, NC 28209. Please write on your check "in memory of Ben Sink." Please include Ben's address so we can honor your donation. Ben Sink's address is 7672 Old Lexington Road, Winston-Salem, NC, 27107. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
.
Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel
3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jun. 20, 2021.