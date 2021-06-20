Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Winston-Salem Journal
Winston-Salem Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Ben Lewis Sink
FUNERAL HOME
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Winston-Salem
3315 Silas Creek Parkway
Winston-Salem, NC
Sink, Ben Lewis

January 18, 1936 - June 18, 2021

Ben Lewis Sink, age 85 of Midway, passed away Friday, June 18, 2021, surrounded by family in his home. He was born January 18, 1936, in Forsyth County to the late Hollis Daniel Sink, Sr. and Joy Johnson Sink. Growing up, Ben enjoyed being mischievous with his brother, Hollis, and his many cousins. Ben retired from Duke Energy after 35 years of service. After retirement, he spent his time gardening, golfing, singing in the church choir, and lunching at Breakfastime. He was a member of Oak Forest United Methodist Church. He is survived by his wife, Sylvia Green Sink; two daughters, Cindy Tucker (Robert) and Sharon Craft (Terry); five grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. A funeral service will be held at 4:00 PM Sunday, June 20, 2021, at Oak Forest United Methodist Church by Rev. J. Dwight Cartner. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service in the family life center at church. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association Western Carolina Chapter, 4600 Park Road, Suite 250, Charlotte, NC 28209. Please write on your check "in memory of Ben Sink." Please include Ben's address so we can honor your donation. Ben Sink's address is 7672 Old Lexington Road, Winston-Salem, NC, 27107. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.

Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel

3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jun. 20, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
20
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Oak Forest United Methodist Church Family Life Center
11461 Old U.S. Hwy 52, Winston-Salem, NC
Jun
20
Funeral service
4:00p.m.
Oak Forest United Methodist Church
11461 Old WS Hwy 52, Winston-Salem, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Winston-Salem
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Winston-Salem.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.