Dinkins, Jr., Benjamin Harrison "B.H."
March 25, 1933 - March 21, 2021
YADKINVILLE - Benjamin Harrison "BH" Dinkins, Jr., 87, passed away March 21, 2021 at his home in Yadkinville. B.H. was born March 25, 1933 in Yadkin County to the late Benjamin H. Dinkins, Sr. and Epsia Sizemore Dinkins. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his sister, Margaret Olena Brown. Surviving are his wife of 67 years, Scottie Adams Dinkins; his sons, David Bradley Dinkins and wife, Karen of Yadkinville; Benjamin Scott Dinkins and wife, Helen of Monroe, NC; three grandchildren, Matthew (Lisa), Melissa (Adam), Garrett (Sylvia); and great-grandchildren, Blaine, Adam, Samuel, Alyson, and Eliza. A graveside service will be 2:00 PM Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at Yadkin Memorial Gardens by Rev. Matthew Dinkins, presiding. Memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church of Yadkinville, c/o Mrs. Shirley Phillips, 1017 Briarcliff Road, Yadkinville, NC 27055. Online condolences may be made to www.gentryfuneralservice.com
.
Gentry Family Funeral Service of Yadkinville
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Mar. 23, 2021.