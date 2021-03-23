Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Winston-Salem Journal
Winston-Salem Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Benjamin Harrison "B.H." Dinkins Jr.
FUNERAL HOME
Gentry Family Funeral Service - Yadkinville
5108 US Hwy 601
Yadkinville, NC
Dinkins, Jr., Benjamin Harrison "B.H."

March 25, 1933 - March 21, 2021

YADKINVILLE - Benjamin Harrison "BH" Dinkins, Jr., 87, passed away March 21, 2021 at his home in Yadkinville. B.H. was born March 25, 1933 in Yadkin County to the late Benjamin H. Dinkins, Sr. and Epsia Sizemore Dinkins. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his sister, Margaret Olena Brown. Surviving are his wife of 67 years, Scottie Adams Dinkins; his sons, David Bradley Dinkins and wife, Karen of Yadkinville; Benjamin Scott Dinkins and wife, Helen of Monroe, NC; three grandchildren, Matthew (Lisa), Melissa (Adam), Garrett (Sylvia); and great-grandchildren, Blaine, Adam, Samuel, Alyson, and Eliza. A graveside service will be 2:00 PM Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at Yadkin Memorial Gardens by Rev. Matthew Dinkins, presiding. Memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church of Yadkinville, c/o Mrs. Shirley Phillips, 1017 Briarcliff Road, Yadkinville, NC 27055. Online condolences may be made to www.gentryfuneralservice.com.

Gentry Family Funeral Service of Yadkinville
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Mar. 23, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
24
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Yadkin Memorial Gardens
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Gentry Family Funeral Service - Yadkinville
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Gentry Family Funeral Service - Yadkinville.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
9 Entries
Brad So sorry about your Dad you and your family are in our thoughts and prayers. May God comfort you in your time of sorrow.
Jay and Teresa Plowman
Teresa Plowman
Friend
March 24, 2021
Lois Brendle
Classmate
March 24, 2021
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Frances Floyd
March 24, 2021
Prayers for the whole family. So many good memories.
Brett Todd
Friend
March 23, 2021
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Shannon Keaton
March 23, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Ann Chamberlain
Friend
March 23, 2021
Sending prayers and love...
Sarah Mackie
Friend
March 22, 2021
So sorry for your loss..He was a great man..praying for yall
Joni Wood
Friend
March 22, 2021
Deepest condolences to the family. May God bless you all with peace and wonderful memories of your life with BH.
Donna Holcomb
Friend
March 22, 2021
Showing 1 - 9 of 9 results