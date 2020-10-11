Nelson, Benjamin Gray



Benjamin Gray Nelson, 81, of Henrico, VA, passed away on September 25, 2020. He was born on February 2, 1939, to the late Eugene Carraway and Myra Clements Bobbitt Nelson. A United States Air Force veteran and graduate of The College of William and Mary in Virginia, he taught junior high school history before joining the National Park Service. After retirement, he and Patricia lived in Winston-Salem, NC, until her passing last October.



Mr. Nelson is survived by his children, Julie Harwell Huneycutt (Don), Benjamin Gray Nelson II (Cameron), Jonathan Newton Nelson (Amy), and Victoria Elizabeth Nelson Fels (Eric); eight grandchildren; and one great-grandson.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Anne Crews Nelson; his siblings, Eugene Carraway Nelson Jr., James Robert Nelson, and Betty Jean Nelson Lewis; and his granddaughter Anna Wesley Huneycutt.



A memorial service will be held at Ardmore Moravian Church, Winston-Salem, NC, at a later date.



Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Oct. 11, 2020.