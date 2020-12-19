Rice, Berry



August 25, 1946 - December 7, 2020



Berry "Hamp" Rice passed unexpectedly Monday, December 7, 2020 at Forsyth Memorial Hospital.



Berry was born in Detroit, Michigan on August 25,1946 to Esther Lee and Berry Howell.



He was a long-time resident of the Clemmons community. Berry retired from the WS/FC school system and was an avid fan of WSSU football along with his closest friends Grit, Stroke, Bowman and Maurice who will truly miss him.



Berry is survived by his partner Jean Bias and his special person who called him PaPa Deangelo Butler along with his children, grandchildren, family and a host of friends that will cherish his memory.



A private funeral will be held. The Rice family plans to celebrate Berry's life with a memorial service to be held at a later date.



Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 19, 2020.