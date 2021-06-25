Menu
Bertha Alexander Martin
1927 - 2021
BORN
1927
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Winston-Salem
3315 Silas Creek Parkway
Winston-Salem, NC
Martin, Bertha Alexander

September 8, 1927 - June 22, 2021

Mrs. Bertha Alexander Martin, 93, passed away Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at Forsyth Medical Center. She was born September 8, 1927, in Edenton, the daughter of Alton and Hattie Alexander. She is preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, John Sam Martin, Jr.; her parents; her stepmother, Elsie Alexander; and her brother, Frankie Alexander. Survivors include her sister, Joan Pickell (Carl) of Elizabeth City; five sons, Mike Martin (Fern) of Winston-Salem, Gene Martin (Dorothy) of Winston-Salem, Gary Martin (Carolyn) of Advance, Danny Martin (Vicky) of Winston-Salem and Timmy Martin (Lynn) of Mebane. Mrs. Martin (Nana) was much loved by her 22 grandchildren; 42 great-grandchildren; 16 great-great-grandchildren; and a very special friend, Lorraine O'Boyle. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm Sunday, June 27, 2021, at Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel with her eldest son, Rev. Mike Martin, officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will be held at 10:00 am Monday, June 28, 2021, at Parklawn Memorial Park. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.

Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel

3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jun. 25, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
27
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Winston-Salem
3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC
May you find comfort and love and peace in the days ahead.
John and Debbie Phillips
June 25, 2021
