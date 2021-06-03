Menu
Bertha Parrish Stainback
1930 - 2021
BORN
1930
DIED
2021
Stainback, Bertha Parrish

March 6, 1930 - May 29, 2021

Mrs. Bertha Parrish Stainback, 91, of Winston-Salem, NC, was carried away by the angels on Saturday, May 29 2021 at Mountain Valley Hospice & Palliative Care, Yadkinville, NC. Born in Vance County, she was the daughter of the late Lemmie Eugene Parrish and Lessie Gupton Parrish. She was married to the late Frank Winton Stainback in 1952. Bertha is survived by four sons, Carl Stainback (Kay) of Kernersville, NC, Earl Stainback (Tammy) of Winston-Salem, NC, Dennis Stainback (Susan) of Winston-Salem, NC, Joseph Stainback (Tammy) of Winston-Salem, NC; one sister, Barbara Jean Edwards, and two brothers, Thurston Parrish and J.H. Parrish, all of Henderson, NC; eleven grandchildren; twenty-three great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by a son, Bobby Stainback; a daughter, Kathy Stainback Walker; two sisters, Annie Wilder Freeman, Mary Magdaline Smithwick; nine brothers, William "Bud", Charles Furman, Talmadge Ray, Willie Allen, Melvin Eugene, Morris "Sam", Sidney George, Joseph "Joe", and Jerry Rogers, Sr.

On Thursday, June 5, 2021, the viewing ceremony will be held at 1:00 P.M. at Unity Baptist Church, 145 Fishel Road, Winston-Salem, 27107 with service to follow. Burial will take place at Parklawn Memorial Gardens.

The family wishes to thank everyone for their prayers during this most difficult time; her presence in our lives will forever leave a void. Today she is set free from her worldly pain and reunited with loved ones she has greatly missed.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jun. 3, 2021.
