Bessie Lee Kiger Boggs
FUNERAL HOME
Gentry Family Funeral Service - Yadkinville
5108 US Hwy 601
Yadkinville, NC
Boggs, Bessie Lee Kiger

September 26, 1931 - December 29, 2021

Yadkinville

Mrs. Bessie Lee Kiger Boggs, 90, passed away Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at SECU Hospice Care Center. Mrs. Boggs was born September 26, 1931 in Davie County to Thomas and Gladys Seats Kiger. She enjoyed carp fishing, and was well known for her cooking, especially her ham, green Christmas punch, chicken stew, and chocolate pies.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Boggs was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Henry Boggs; two children, Buck Boggs and Rita Hutchens; a great-granddaughter, Bree; and three siblings, Henry Kiger, Barbara Allen, and Linda Harrison. She is survived by her children, Gary (Sue) Boggs, Debbie (Bill) Griffin, Randy (Bonnie) Boggs, and Doodle (Glenn) Vestal; grandchildren, Tracy, Clint, Jamie, Michael, David, Jennifer, Amber, Bryan, Holly, Christie, and Danny; fifteen great grandchildren; sisters, Ann (Sammy) DeBusk, Kat (Pete) Matthews, and Pat Allen; brother, DeWayne (Peggy) Kiger; sister-in-law, Lou Kiger; brother-in-law, Jackie Harrison; several nieces and nephews; and her special K-9 Companion, Noah.

A funeral service will be conducted at 1:00PM, Friday, December 31, 2021 at Gentry Family Chapel in Yadkinville with Pastor Chad Shoaf officiating. Burial will follow at Baltimore UMC cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12:00PM to 1:00PM prior to the service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mtn. Valley Hospice 401 Technology Lane Suite 200 Mt. Airy, NC 27030.

The family wishes to express their sincere appreciation to the staff of Mtn. Valley Hospice, especially Julie, for the loving care and assistance during this difficult time.

Online condolences may be made at www.gentryfuneralservice.com.

Gentry Family Funeral Service in Yadkinville is serving the Boggs family.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 30, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
31
Calling hours
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Gentry Family Funeral Service - Yadkinville
5108 US Hwy 601, Yadkinville, NC
Dec
31
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Gentry Family Funeral Service - Yadkinville
5108 US Hwy 601, Yadkinville, NC
Gentry Family Funeral Service - Yadkinville
Sponsored by Gentry Family Funeral Service - Yadkinville.
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Randy &Linda Smith
December 30, 2021
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Randy& Linda Smith
Family
December 30, 2021
