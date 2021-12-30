Boggs, Bessie Lee Kiger
September 26, 1931 - December 29, 2021
Yadkinville
Mrs. Bessie Lee Kiger Boggs, 90, passed away Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at SECU Hospice Care Center. Mrs. Boggs was born September 26, 1931 in Davie County to Thomas and Gladys Seats Kiger. She enjoyed carp fishing, and was well known for her cooking, especially her ham, green Christmas punch, chicken stew, and chocolate pies.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Boggs was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Henry Boggs; two children, Buck Boggs and Rita Hutchens; a great-granddaughter, Bree; and three siblings, Henry Kiger, Barbara Allen, and Linda Harrison. She is survived by her children, Gary (Sue) Boggs, Debbie (Bill) Griffin, Randy (Bonnie) Boggs, and Doodle (Glenn) Vestal; grandchildren, Tracy, Clint, Jamie, Michael, David, Jennifer, Amber, Bryan, Holly, Christie, and Danny; fifteen great grandchildren; sisters, Ann (Sammy) DeBusk, Kat (Pete) Matthews, and Pat Allen; brother, DeWayne (Peggy) Kiger; sister-in-law, Lou Kiger; brother-in-law, Jackie Harrison; several nieces and nephews; and her special K-9 Companion, Noah.
A funeral service will be conducted at 1:00PM, Friday, December 31, 2021 at Gentry Family Chapel in Yadkinville with Pastor Chad Shoaf officiating. Burial will follow at Baltimore UMC cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12:00PM to 1:00PM prior to the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mtn. Valley Hospice 401 Technology Lane Suite 200 Mt. Airy, NC 27030.
The family wishes to express their sincere appreciation to the staff of Mtn. Valley Hospice, especially Julie, for the loving care and assistance during this difficult time.
Gentry Family Funeral Service in Yadkinville is serving the Boggs family.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 30, 2021.