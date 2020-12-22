Tilley, Bethany
March 27, 1990 - December 19, 2020
Mrs. Bethany Kay Casstevens Tilley, 30, of Oxford, North Carolina, passed away at Duke University Hospital, Saturday, December 19, 2020. She was born in Forsyth County, March 27, 1990, to Richard Darrell and Joyce Darlene Corder Casstevens. Mrs. Tilley was a loving mother, sister, and friend to all who knew her. She will be deeply missed by all. She had a passion for cooking, gaming, and animals along with working to help people in the fight against the COVID virus. Left to cherish her memories are her two daughters whom she adored, Kaylee Sue and Evelyn Daryl Tilley; her parents, Richard "Darrell" and Joyce "Darlene" Corder Casstevens; one sister and brother-in-law, Christina Casstevens Santarelli and Anthony; one nephew, Leo Santarelli; maternal grandmother, Joyce Stanley Corder; paternal grandmother, Sandra Jones Casstevens, and parent, Mae Tilley. Mrs. Tilley was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Dallas Lee Corder; and her paternal grandfather, Richard Lamon Casstevens. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM, Wednesday, at the Jones-Fleming Family Cemetery in Cana, Virginia, with Rev. David Gaddy officiating. The body will lie-in-state at Moody Funeral Services in Mount Airy, Tuesday from 10:00 AM until 5:00 PM. Moody Funeral Services, Inc. of Mount Airy is serving the family. In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation may be made to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society
, PO Box 98018, Washington DC 20090-8018 or online at www.donate.lls.org
. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com
.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 22, 2020.