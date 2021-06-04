Tina I´m sorry that this happened to you. I offer my condolences to the family. I hope that all of your children remain strong and even in your absence remain as one. I remember the good times, the crazy nights, and more. You were there when my youngest son passed and I will do the same. Take your rest my friend , for you are at the grandest party ever.

Jemia Blakely Friend June 3, 2021