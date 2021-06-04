Menu
Betina Ann Lewis
1980 - 2021
BORN
1980
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Russell Funeral Service - Winston-Salem
822 Carl Russell Avenue
Winston-Salem, NC
Lewis, Betina Ann

April 29, 1980 - May 25, 2021

Betina Ann Lewis, 41, made her home journey in Jupiter, FL on May 25, 2021 surrounded by her loving family. Viewing will be held from 1pm until 6pm Friday, June 4, 2021 at Russell Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 12:30pm Saturday, June 5, 2021 at St. Stephen Missionary Baptist Church. Interment will follow in Gardens of Memory, Walkertown, NC. The family visitation will be held from 11:30am until 12:30pm on Saturday at the Church. Online condolences can be made at www.russellfuneralservice.com (RUSSELL).
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jun. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
5
Visitation
11:30a.m. - 12:30p.m.
St. Stephen Missionary Baptist Church
NC
Jun
5
Funeral service
12:30p.m.
St. Stephen Missionary Baptist Church
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Russell Funeral Service - Winston-Salem
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Tina I Will miss you my birthday twin and friend. I pray your family have strength and comfort during this time. Love you Tina
Andrea Rice
Friend
June 3, 2021
Tina I´m sorry that this happened to you. I offer my condolences to the family. I hope that all of your children remain strong and even in your absence remain as one. I remember the good times, the crazy nights, and more. You were there when my youngest son passed and I will do the same. Take your rest my friend , for you are at the grandest party ever.
Jemia Blakely
Friend
June 3, 2021
