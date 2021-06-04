Lewis, Betina Ann
April 29, 1980 - May 25, 2021
Betina Ann Lewis, 41, made her home journey in Jupiter, FL on May 25, 2021 surrounded by her loving family. Viewing will be held from 1pm until 6pm Friday, June 4, 2021 at Russell Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 12:30pm Saturday, June 5, 2021 at St. Stephen Missionary Baptist Church. Interment will follow in Gardens of Memory, Walkertown, NC. The family visitation will be held from 11:30am until 12:30pm on Saturday at the Church. Online condolences can be made at www.russellfuneralservice.com
(RUSSELL).
