Mrs. Guthrie was my fourth-grade teacher. She was an amazing teacher and I admired her so much. She truly loved all her students. She spent time with me at church, helped me go to summer camp, and frequently invited me to her home. I loved her and her husband, Rev. Bill Guthrie. The summer following fourth-grade we moved to FL. I missed her so much but we would write each other often. Then, after that Summer, life returned to normal and our letters less became frequent. I would hear a song, remember something she said or how she taught me something. I still missed her. Mr. and Mrs. Guthrie moved away from Mt. Airy. I would come home to Mt. Airy for a visit and each time we passed the church or West Wilson St., I would be reminded of my friend. Throughout my life, I have so often thought of her. I thought of looking her up to tell her what an amazing presence she had in and on my life. I never did and now it's too late. This too, is a valuable lesson for me. Don't put off reconnecting with friends, family, and other loved ones. Tell people you love what a difference meeting or knowing them made in your life. My heart breaks today, as does her family's and friend's. I will always and love her and remember our time together. Godspeed Mrs. Guthrie! ❤

Paula Dayl Dawson-Hemrick Student March 7, 2021