Rix, Bettie Sue Ratledge



January 6, 1928 - September 20, 2021



Bettie Sue Ratledge Rix passed away on the evening of September 20, 2021 at Bermuda Commons Nursing Home in Advance, NC at the age of 93. She is the daughter of the late Ralph C. Ratledge and Gladys Thompson Ratledge of Advance. After graduating high school from Shady Grove School, where she represented her school in basketball, she found employment in Winston-Salem before moving there permanently in 1955. She worked at several jobs before becoming an inspector at Western Electric (now AT&T) from which she took early retirement in 1973. Bettie Sue enjoyed travel, time on the water, and fishing. She and her loving late husband, Charles J. Rix, traveled most of the US, including Alaska, in various RV's and for many years wintered in the Florida Keys (Marathon and later Key Largo). Bettie Sue loved the beach, the mountains, her home state of North Carolina, and was a huge fan of Lexington style BBQ. She treasured the companionship of friends and loved ones, always engaged with others whether she had just met them or had known them for years. Nothing raised Bettie Sue's spirits more than conversation about her grandson or her great-grandchildren. Visits from them or her devoted and loving brother always brightened her day immensely. She is an active, longtime (66 years) member of Mount Carmel United Methodist Church, where she created the 'Prayer Bear' program and was a member of the Motsinger Bible Class. Loyal and devoted friends from Mount Carmel, Carolyn and Hilda, checked on and visited Bettie Sue frequently. These thoughtful visits were always deeply appreciated.



Bettie Sue bravely overcame several health challenges in recent years, including COVID. She is survived by her brother, James L. Ratledge (Jacki) of Charleston, SC; son, Wayne F. Jarvis (Myra) of Mooresville, NC; grandson, Aleix F. Jarvis (Libby); great-grandson, William F. Jarvis; great-granddaughter, Caitlin E. Jarvis all of Washington, DC; nephew, Michael Ratledge of Charleston, SC; and niece, Kathryn Ratledge of Columbia, SC. She is preceded in death by her nephew, Charles Ratledge of Charleston, SC and niece, Adona Kaye of Florida.



Funeral Service will be held on Monday, September 27th at noon at Frank Vogler & Sons Funeral Home in Clemmons, officiated by Dr. Rev. Mary Miller of Mount Carmel UMC. The family will receive friends for a visitation beginning at 11am. Burial will follow the service at Forsyth Memorial Park.



The family would like to thank hospice for their care and support in the last few months.



Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Sep. 25, 2021.