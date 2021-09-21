Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Winston-Salem Journal
Winston-Salem Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Betty Zoe Agee
1930 - 2021
BORN
1930
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Winston-Salem
3315 Silas Creek Parkway
Winston-Salem, NC
Agee, Betty Zoe

December 3, 1930 - September 18, 2021

Betty Zoe Agee, 90, passed away on September 18, 2021, at Salemtowne Retirement Community. She was born on December 3, 1930, to Claudia Blevins Bailey and Percy Orr Bailey, Sr. in Accomack County, Virginia. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Hunter Douglas Agee; and brother, Percy Orr Bailey, Jr. Surviving are her two nieces, Rebecca Lynn Bailey and D'Ann Bailey Hershel (Jack) of Winston-Salem, NC; nephews, James (Ben) Marshall (AnnMarie) of Midlothian, VA, and Charles (Chuck) Marshall (Lynne) of Richmond, VA; along with many other great and great-great nieces and nephews. After graduating from Longwood College in 1954 with a bachelor's degree in music education, Betty married the love of her life, Hunter Douglas Agee, then spent the next 35 years teaching music in the Forsyth County North Carolina elementary education system that is now Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools. She shared her love of music and talents not only with her students but with her home church at Knollwood Baptist as a pianist and organist, and then subsequently at Salemtowne Retirement Community, often filling in to play the piano during services at Babcock Health Care Center. She was a devoted wife and companion to her husband of 57 years and was a true "giver" of herself to whomever needed her. A memorial service will be held in the Salemtowne Voglar Square Meeting Place on Wednesday, September 22nd at 11:00AM, with Rev. Linda Browne and Dr. Bob Setzer officiating, followed by a reception and a subsequent private inurnment at Knollwood Baptist Memorial Gardens at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Salemtowne Financial Assistance Fund, 1000 Salemtowne Dr., Winston-Salem, NC, 27106. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.

Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel

3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Sep. 21, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
22
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Square Meeting Place
NC
Sep
22
Inurnment
Knollwood Baptist Memorial Gardens
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Winston-Salem
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Winston-Salem.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
May God's promise found in John 6:40, of the hope to see our loved ones again, comfort your heart and give you peace, strength, and hope in the days ahead.
J.
October 12, 2021
May Betty Rest In Peace and join her husband in heaven. Both were very nice people.
Glenda Sears
Friend
September 24, 2021
Mrs Agee taught Music at Lewisville Elementary School when my children attended there. A talented lady! Prayers .
Lucile Hermsen
September 22, 2021
One of our Golden Sisters in our ADK Phi Chapter who was always pleasant to visit. Betty will be missed.
Nancy Perryman
Other
September 21, 2021
A joy to know, work with, and be in the same world with. She was a true child of God.
Ann McKenzie
September 21, 2021
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results