Agee, Betty Zoe
December 3, 1930 - September 18, 2021
Betty Zoe Agee, 90, passed away on September 18, 2021, at Salemtowne Retirement Community. She was born on December 3, 1930, to Claudia Blevins Bailey and Percy Orr Bailey, Sr. in Accomack County, Virginia. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Hunter Douglas Agee; and brother, Percy Orr Bailey, Jr. Surviving are her two nieces, Rebecca Lynn Bailey and D'Ann Bailey Hershel (Jack) of Winston-Salem, NC; nephews, James (Ben) Marshall (AnnMarie) of Midlothian, VA, and Charles (Chuck) Marshall (Lynne) of Richmond, VA; along with many other great and great-great nieces and nephews. After graduating from Longwood College in 1954 with a bachelor's degree in music education, Betty married the love of her life, Hunter Douglas Agee, then spent the next 35 years teaching music in the Forsyth County North Carolina elementary education system that is now Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools. She shared her love of music and talents not only with her students but with her home church at Knollwood Baptist as a pianist and organist, and then subsequently at Salemtowne Retirement Community, often filling in to play the piano during services at Babcock Health Care Center. She was a devoted wife and companion to her husband of 57 years and was a true "giver" of herself to whomever needed her. A memorial service will be held in the Salemtowne Voglar Square Meeting Place on Wednesday, September 22nd at 11:00AM, with Rev. Linda Browne and Dr. Bob Setzer officiating, followed by a reception and a subsequent private inurnment at Knollwood Baptist Memorial Gardens at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Salemtowne Financial Assistance Fund, 1000 Salemtowne Dr., Winston-Salem, NC, 27106. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Sep. 21, 2021.