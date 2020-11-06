Dear Troy and Family,

I have special memories of Betty when our school class took trips and enjoyed meals together. Also our visits together. I am sad and sorry to lose her yet i know where she is and we will have another reunion one day. You all are in my thoughts and prayers. May our Lord comfort and give you peace. I know you took good care of her and she loved you.

Sincerely with my love,

Jonell and Jim Lewis Friend November 5, 2020