Bowman, Betty Marie McGee
March 14, 1932 - September 29, 2021
BOWMAN
WALNUT COVE
Betty Marie McGee Bowman, 89, went home to be with her Lord Wednesday morning, September 29, 2021 at Trellis Supportive Care.
Betty was born on March 14, 1932 in Forsyth County to the late Charlie Peter and Nannie Joans Reid McGee. She was retired from RJ Reynolds Tobacco Company and was a member at Willow Oak Baptist Church. Betty loved gardening as well as cooking.
In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Porter Ray Bowman;
She is survived by her daughter, Kathy Hole (Darrell); 3 grandchildren, Tabatha Savage, Sean Hole (Zsofia), and Tiffany Bishop (Chris); 7 great grandchildren, Sierra Savage, Mason Holland, Isabella Holland, Sydney Hole, Samantha Hole, Abigail Hole, and Micah Hole; 3 step grandchildren, Patrick Bishop, Matthew Bishop, and Kristin Bishop; and 2 sisters, Florence Bowman and Virginia Woods.
There will be a 2:00 pm graveside service held Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Gardens of Memory with Pastor Cliff Willis officiating.
Mrs. Bowman will lie in state at the funeral home from 9:00am – 12:00pm Saturday, October 2, 2021.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Betty's great neighbors, Arnold, Ann, and Beth Nelson, Greg Teague, and J.R. and Joy Dodson for all of their compassion and care they have shown to her during her time of need.
Memorials may be made to Willow Oak Baptist Church, PO Box 705 Walnut Cove, NC 27052, or to Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home, 101 Hospice Lane Winston Salem, NC 27103.
