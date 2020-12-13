Bowman, Betty
October 3, 1931 - December 7, 2020
Mrs. Betty Holliday Waddell Bowman, 89, of Winston-Salem, died on December 7, 2020 at Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home. Betty was born in 1931 to Col. Donald and Gladys Holliday in Washington, D.C. She attended Peace College, Wake Forest University, and UNC Chapel Hill, graduating with a degree in Communication.
She married Dr. William B. Waddell in 1952 and had many happy years in Galax, VA. Together they raised two children, Holly and Bryan.
In the 70s Betty moved to Winston-Salem, NC. She married Rev. George Bowman in 1978. Betty loved her job at Bowman Gray School of Medicine in the Neurology Department and the Department of Family Practice.
Betty made friends easily and always had a smile for everyone. She loved Demon Deacon basketball and football.
Survivors are daughter, Holly Waddell Marchisello (Tom) of Chocowinity, NC; son, Bryan Waddell (Laura) of North Beach, MD; grandsons, Jordan Waddell of Las Vegas, NV and Harrison Waddell of Chicago, IL; stepsons, Greg Bowman (Kathy) and Chris Bowman; stepdaughter, Karen Duetsch (Dave); step grandson, Michael Duetsch; and many loving friends and family in Galax, VA and at Creekside Terrace in Winston-Salem.
Two services will be held on Saturday, December 19: a graveside service at Knollwood Baptist Church in Winston-Salem at 10:00 a.m. and a graveside service at the Louisburg City Cemetery (now Oakwood) in Louisburg, NC at 2:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home, 101 Hospice Ln., Winston-Salem, NC 27103 or to Knollwood Baptist Church, 330 Knollwood St., Winston-Salem, NC 27104. Online condolences may be sent to www.salemfh.com/
.
Salem Funerals & Cremations Reynolda
2951 Reynolda Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27106.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2020.