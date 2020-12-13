I first met Betty when we worked together in Family Medicine. She was such a dear friend and enjoyed life to the fullest! We went on a tour bus trip together several years ago to the New England states and had such a great time! Betty was very friendly to everyone and never met a stranger. She loved her family and friends - especially Holly and Bryan as well as her grandsons, Jordan and Harrison! My deepest sympathy to all of you. I miss you so much dear Betty. Barbara LeGrand

Barbara LeGrand December 13, 2020