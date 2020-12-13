Menu
Betty Bowman
1931 - 2020
BORN
1931
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Salem Funerals & Cremations - Reynolda Rd.
2951 Reynolda Rd.
Winston-Salem, NC
Bowman, Betty

October 3, 1931 - December 7, 2020

Mrs. Betty Holliday Waddell Bowman, 89, of Winston-Salem, died on December 7, 2020 at Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home. Betty was born in 1931 to Col. Donald and Gladys Holliday in Washington, D.C. She attended Peace College, Wake Forest University, and UNC Chapel Hill, graduating with a degree in Communication.

She married Dr. William B. Waddell in 1952 and had many happy years in Galax, VA. Together they raised two children, Holly and Bryan.

In the 70s Betty moved to Winston-Salem, NC. She married Rev. George Bowman in 1978. Betty loved her job at Bowman Gray School of Medicine in the Neurology Department and the Department of Family Practice.

Betty made friends easily and always had a smile for everyone. She loved Demon Deacon basketball and football.

Survivors are daughter, Holly Waddell Marchisello (Tom) of Chocowinity, NC; son, Bryan Waddell (Laura) of North Beach, MD; grandsons, Jordan Waddell of Las Vegas, NV and Harrison Waddell of Chicago, IL; stepsons, Greg Bowman (Kathy) and Chris Bowman; stepdaughter, Karen Duetsch (Dave); step grandson, Michael Duetsch; and many loving friends and family in Galax, VA and at Creekside Terrace in Winston-Salem.

Two services will be held on Saturday, December 19: a graveside service at Knollwood Baptist Church in Winston-Salem at 10:00 a.m. and a graveside service at the Louisburg City Cemetery (now Oakwood) in Louisburg, NC at 2:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home, 101 Hospice Ln., Winston-Salem, NC 27103 or to Knollwood Baptist Church, 330 Knollwood St., Winston-Salem, NC 27104. Online condolences may be sent to www.salemfh.com/.

Salem Funerals & Cremations Reynolda

2951 Reynolda Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27106.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
The staff at the Reynolda Manor Branch was so saddened to hear of Betty´s passing. She was one of our absolute favorite patrons and always looked forward to her visits. Our sincerest condolences go out to her family and friends. We will miss her!
Jenny Barrett Boneno
December 15, 2020
I first met Betty when we worked together in Family Medicine. She was such a dear friend and enjoyed life to the fullest! We went on a tour bus trip together several years ago to the New England states and had such a great time! Betty was very friendly to everyone and never met a stranger. She loved her family and friends - especially Holly and Bryan as well as her grandsons, Jordan and Harrison! My deepest sympathy to all of you. I miss you so much dear Betty. Barbara LeGrand
Barbara LeGrand
December 13, 2020
Holly and Bryan, I am so sorry for the loss of your mother. We worked together for many many years in Family Practice. Betty will truly be missed.
Barbara Duggins
December 13, 2020
Betty was always dressed to the 9's. She was helpful. She helped with Mama and an Alzheimers friend at Creekside.. very sad that her life here is over. She will be missed.
Joan Lowder
December 13, 2020
