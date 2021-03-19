Menu
Betty Ann Clowers
1941 - 2021
BORN
1941
DIED
2021
Clowers, Betty Ann

November 28, 1941 - March 11, 2021

Betty Ann Clowers, 79, peacefully departed this life on Thursday, March 11, 2021. Betty was born on November 28, 1941, to the late Thomas and Susie Wall. Betty was educated in the WS/FC school system. Betty was a dedicated employee at Springwood Care Nursing Facility and retired after many years of working. In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Ezell Clowers, Sr.; her daughter, Janice Clowers; two sisters, Vivian Branch and Tommie Wiley; and a granddaughter, Tequtea Carmichael. Left to cherish loving memories are two sons, Richard Clowers and Ezell Clowers, Jr. (Yvette), and a devoted sister, Mary Dalton, all of Winston-Salem; five grandchildren, Ezellette (Roger) Roseboro, Janelle Carmichael, Tameka Carmichael, Frederick Harris, and Keisha Blackwell; thirteen great-grands; and a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends. A viewing will be held from 1:00 pm until 5:00 pm Friday, March 19, 2021, at Douthit Funeral Home. Private funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 20, 2021, at Douthit Funeral Home with Rev. Bernard Pate officiating. Interment will follow in Garden of Memory. Arrangements are in the care of Douthit Funeral Services.

Douthit Funeral Services

515 Specialty Park Drive
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Mar. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
19
Viewing
1:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Douthit Funeral Home
NC
Mar
20
Funeral service
Douthit Funeral Home
NC
Mar
20
Interment
Garden of Memory
NC
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Our heart and prayers are with you all during this difficult time. May fond memories light the way through the darkness. Love, Christen Lynch and family
Christen Lynch and family
March 19, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Knew the family, especially Betty and Mary Elizabeth back in the day at Ishi Temple Church. May God provide strength, peace, and comfort for all of you. Sincerest Sympathy.
Sherlane Adams Hill
March 19, 2021
Ms Betty and my Mom Lillian Lyde were best friends... Rest Well Ms Betty
Melody Sheridan
March 19, 2021
