Clowers, Betty Ann



November 28, 1941 - March 11, 2021



Betty Ann Clowers, 79, peacefully departed this life on Thursday, March 11, 2021. Betty was born on November 28, 1941, to the late Thomas and Susie Wall. Betty was educated in the WS/FC school system. Betty was a dedicated employee at Springwood Care Nursing Facility and retired after many years of working. In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Ezell Clowers, Sr.; her daughter, Janice Clowers; two sisters, Vivian Branch and Tommie Wiley; and a granddaughter, Tequtea Carmichael. Left to cherish loving memories are two sons, Richard Clowers and Ezell Clowers, Jr. (Yvette), and a devoted sister, Mary Dalton, all of Winston-Salem; five grandchildren, Ezellette (Roger) Roseboro, Janelle Carmichael, Tameka Carmichael, Frederick Harris, and Keisha Blackwell; thirteen great-grands; and a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends. A viewing will be held from 1:00 pm until 5:00 pm Friday, March 19, 2021, at Douthit Funeral Home. Private funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 20, 2021, at Douthit Funeral Home with Rev. Bernard Pate officiating. Interment will follow in Garden of Memory. Arrangements are in the care of Douthit Funeral Services.



Douthit Funeral Services



515 Specialty Park Drive



Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Mar. 19, 2021.