Cranford, Betty Jo



September 18, 1929 - December 29, 2021



Betty Tysinger Cranford



September 18, 1929-December 29, 2021



Betty Cranford died peacefully on December 29, 2021, at Salemtowne Retirement Community in Winston-Salem, NC, after a life filled with love, family and friends. She was born on September 18, 1929, in Davidson County to the late Joseph Robert Tysinger and Lala Daniel Tysinger Williams. She was preceded in death by her parents and her beloved husband of sixty-six years, James (Jim) M. Cranford, Sr.



Betty is survived by her son, James (Jim) M. Cranford, Jr. and his wife Debbie, her daughter Pamela Cranford Austin and her husband John, six grandchildren: Chris Austin (Ashley), Meredith Austin Johnson (Rob), Matthew Austin (Karissa), Van Cranford (Anna), Elise Cranford Neilson (Chase), and Olivia Cranford Little (Matt), five great-grandchildren: Coe Neilson, Oliver Neilson, Elliot Little, Quinn Austin, and Kinsey Austin, a brother, Douglas Tysinger (Judy) and two nephews, Joey and Danny Tysinger.



Betty was a devoted wife and wonderful mother who loved her family with abandon and served them in so many ways. She was an amazing cook and only cooked from "scratch," treating her husband and children to incredible meals and baked goods. She was an amazing friend to so many and loved them all dearly. She was one who gave her time to others, volunteering with Meals on Wheels for many years, Crisis Control, and giving her time and energies to her beloved Knollwood Baptist Church. Bridge was one of her favorite things to play with friends and she participated in many bridge clubs throughout her life. Other favorite activities were The Garden Club and Investment Clubs that she participated in.



Betty attended Meredith College where she met her husband Jim, a student at NC State University. She worked in business until her children where born and became a homemaker for most of their growing up years. She returned to work after her children left for college, working first with an insurance agency then ended her career as an administrative assistant at The Summit School in Winston-Salem, NC. She and her husband attended Knollwood Baptist Church after joining in 1958, where she taught the 2-year-old Sunday School class for many years.



Her family would like to thank the staff at Salemtowne for their exceptional care and especially to Evelyn Barber, an independent caregiver, who helped to make Betty's life a bit easier over her final years.



A Celebration of Life is scheduled for January 9, 2022 at 2:00pm at Knollwood Baptist Church in Winston-Salem, NC. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Knollwood Celebration Fund (330 Knollwood St., Winston-Salem, NC 27104) or the Resident Financial Assistance Fund at Salemtowne Retirement Community (Salemtowne Development Office, 1000 Salemtowne Drive, Winston-Salem, NC 27106).



Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jan. 6, 2022.