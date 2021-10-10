Dilda, Betty Sasser
April 9, 1942 - September 29, 2021
Betty Sasser Dilda, 79, died at home in Kernersville on Wednesday, September 29, 2021. Born April 9, 1942 in Nahunta, NC, to the late Hugh and Maebelle Sasser, she is survived by her husband, James H. (Jim) Dilda; children, Suzanne Passow of Fayetteville, NC; Henry Ivey (Juliet) of Los Gatos, CA; Patrick Stacey (Amy) of Atlanta, GA; James Dilda of Brooklyn, NY; a sister, Susie Elmore of Rocky Mount, NC; eight grandchildren, three great grandchildren, and several cousins.
After high school in Goldsboro, Betty traveled for the National Grange Headquarters in Washington, D.C., before opening her own Merle Norman studio in Goldsboro. She later worked in the civilian personnel office at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base in Goldsboro for a number of years, where she met her Air Force husband. When they moved to Japan, she continued as a civil servant in charge of placing school teachers in the Department of Defense schools throughout the Pacific.
Their youngest son was born in Japan and upon the family's return to the U.S., Betty ended her career with the civil service. Throughout her husband's future assignments, she was active in Protestant Women of the Chapel at several bases. At Ramstein Air Base, Germany, she also served as parliamentarian of the largest Officers Wives Club in Europe.
In northern California, Betty served on the staff of the Solano County Arts Alliance and volunteered for the First Artists Children's Theatre that introduced young people statewide to the performing arts. When her husband retired from the Air Force, they returned to NC and made a home in Kernersville. She graduated Salem College in 2006 with a degree in English with emphasis on creative writing.
A "True Celebration of Life" memorial service will be held Oct 19 at 3 p.m. at Willstella Farm at 518 Hasting Hill Rd in Kernersville. Refreshments will be served. Please RSVP to [email protected]
by Oct 13 to enable the family to plan accordingly.
(Kernersville Chapel). Graveside services will be held at the Dilda Family Cemetery near Fountain, NC, at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trellis Supportive Care (www.trellissupport.org
).
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Oct. 10, 2021.