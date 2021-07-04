Edwards, Betty Johnson
January 31, 1940 - July 1, 2021
Betty Lou Johnson Edwards, 81, of Northwind Drive, died Thursday, July 1 at Forsyth Medical Center.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm Wednesday, July 7 at Faith Church of Midway, by the Rev. Michael Gates. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
Mrs. Edwards was born January 31, 1940 in Chatham County to Carl and Dorothy Kivette Johnson. She retired from the construction industry and was a member of Faith Church of Midway, where she shared her love and dedication to Christ. She was also a member of the Order of Eastern Star. Her sister, Sylvia Churchwell, preceded her in death.
She is survived by her loving husband, Harold Ray Edwards, Sr, to whom she married 60 years ago on the day of her death; her sons, Chip Edwards (Keryl) of Winston Salem, and Brian Edwards of Lexington; her sister, Lois Hicks of Ramseur; her grandchildren, Brandon Edwards, Cameron Edwards, and Caleb Edwards, and the love of her life, her great-granddaughter, Lorelei Edwards.
In lieu of flowers, memorials should be directed to Cancer Services of Davidson County, 25 W. 6th Avenue, Lexington NC 27292.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jul. 4, 2021.