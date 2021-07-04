Menu
Betty Johnson Edwards
FUNERAL HOME
Davidson Funeral Home - Winston Salem
858 Hickory Tree Road
Winston Salem, NC
Edwards, Betty Johnson

January 31, 1940 - July 1, 2021

Betty Lou Johnson Edwards, 81, of Northwind Drive, died Thursday, July 1 at Forsyth Medical Center.

A funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm Wednesday, July 7 at Faith Church of Midway, by the Rev. Michael Gates. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.

Mrs. Edwards was born January 31, 1940 in Chatham County to Carl and Dorothy Kivette Johnson. She retired from the construction industry and was a member of Faith Church of Midway, where she shared her love and dedication to Christ. She was also a member of the Order of Eastern Star. Her sister, Sylvia Churchwell, preceded her in death.

She is survived by her loving husband, Harold Ray Edwards, Sr, to whom she married 60 years ago on the day of her death; her sons, Chip Edwards (Keryl) of Winston Salem, and Brian Edwards of Lexington; her sister, Lois Hicks of Ramseur; her grandchildren, Brandon Edwards, Cameron Edwards, and Caleb Edwards, and the love of her life, her great-granddaughter, Lorelei Edwards.

In lieu of flowers, memorials should be directed to Cancer Services of Davidson County, 25 W. 6th Avenue, Lexington NC 27292.

Online condolences may be made at www.davidsonfuneralhome.net

Davidson Funeral Home-Hickory Tree Chapel

858 Hickory Tree Road, Winston Salem NC 27217
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jul. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
7
Visitation
1:00p.m.
Faith Church of Midway
NC
Jul
7
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Faith Church of Midway
NC
Harold Ray & family, We just learned of Betty Lou's passing & we are so sorry for your loss. Our thoughts & prayers are with you all.
Clyde & Alice Sue Teague
Classmate
July 8, 2021
Sorry for your loss. Praying for family. 2 Corinthians 5:8 We are confident, I say, and willing rather to be absent from the body, and to be present with the Lord .
Bob & Lucille Edwards
July 5, 2021
