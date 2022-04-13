Foster, Betty Reid
September 7, 1946 - April 9, 2022
Betty Reid Foster was welcomed home into the loving arms of her Lord and Savior on April 9, 2022. She was born on September 7, 1946, in Forsyth County, NC. She spent her childhood farming and gardening with her mother and learning woodworking with her father. From an early age, she found a love for the Lord and was life-long member of Friedland Moravian Church. As a child, she was always very artistic and was a self-taught calligraphist. Betty was a graduate of East Forsyth High School. As an adult she was affectionately known as "Ms. Betty." Her devotion to the scripture, Matthew 19:14, was evident in her many years of teaching Sunday School, Youth Fellowship, LOGOS, Vacation Bible School, and her 20-year tenure as the Director of Friedland Childcare. Ms. Betty's greatest joy was to see children learn and find a love for God. Even with all the time she spent working, she always found time to play in the dirt, whether it was with her tractor at home, planting flowers around the church, or planting vegetables and fruits for the children at the childcare to enjoy.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents, Virgil and Lillian Rothrock Reid; her sister, Helen Reid James; her brother, Harold Gray "Bubba" Reid; her husband of 50 years, Earl Foster; and her granddog Harley. She is survived by her devoted daughter, Beth Diane Foster of Winston-Salem, NC; granddog Sam; a special niece Marie (Gene) Reich of Winston-Salem, NC, and several nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Thursday, April 14, 2022 at Friedland Moravian Church with Pastor's Adam Goodrich and John G. Rights officiating. Interment will follow the service in the church graveyard. She will be placed in the church at 1:00 PM to lie in repose. The family will receive friends following interment in the church fellowship hall.
Special thanks to caregivers LaKedra Bullock and Jennifer Duty, to the Blanco's team for making a beautiful place for her to spend her final months, as well as a host of friends that she considered family. "Well done, thy good and faithful servant."
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Friedland Moravian Church for the video ministry, which was such a blessing to her during her illness. Online condolences may be sent to the Foster family at www.jcgreenandsons.com
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Apr. 13, 2022.