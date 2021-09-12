Gardner, Betty Rhodes



December 11, 1924 - September 5, 2021



Mrs. Betty Rhodes Gardner, 96, of Winston-Salem, passed away Sunday, September 5, 2021. She was born on December 11, 1924 in Wilmington, NC to Clarence and Lindsay Andrews Rhodes. She was a lifelong Methodist and was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church. She was active in the choir, and Methodist Women's Club. Her love of gardening was showcased in the yard of every home in which she lived, and was active in her neighborhool garden club. She loved art and had many of her paintings hanging throughout her home. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Charles Gardner, and son, Allen Gardner. Sisters Doris Rhodes and Connie Hicks, and brother, Frank Rhodes. She is survived by her sons, James Andrews Gardner (Candace) of East Bend, NC and Mark Stephen Gardner (Mary Anna) of Woodstock, GA, sister, Martha James of Watkinsville, GA, six grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren. Services for Mrs. Gardner are pending.



