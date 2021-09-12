Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Winston-Salem Journal
Winston-Salem Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Betty Rhodes Gardner
1924 - 2021
BORN
1924
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Salem Funerals & Cremations - Downtown
120 South Main Street
Winston-Salem, NC
Gardner, Betty Rhodes

December 11, 1924 - September 5, 2021

Mrs. Betty Rhodes Gardner, 96, of Winston-Salem, passed away Sunday, September 5, 2021. She was born on December 11, 1924 in Wilmington, NC to Clarence and Lindsay Andrews Rhodes. She was a lifelong Methodist and was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church. She was active in the choir, and Methodist Women's Club. Her love of gardening was showcased in the yard of every home in which she lived, and was active in her neighborhool garden club. She loved art and had many of her paintings hanging throughout her home. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Charles Gardner, and son, Allen Gardner. Sisters Doris Rhodes and Connie Hicks, and brother, Frank Rhodes. She is survived by her sons, James Andrews Gardner (Candace) of East Bend, NC and Mark Stephen Gardner (Mary Anna) of Woodstock, GA, sister, Martha James of Watkinsville, GA, six grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren. Services for Mrs. Gardner are pending.

Salem Crematory

120 S. Main St. Winston-Salem, NC
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Sep. 12, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Salem Funerals & Cremations - Downtown
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Salem Funerals & Cremations - Downtown.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.