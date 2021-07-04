Grogan, Betty Cox
October 29, 1928 - June 30, 2021
Betty Josephine Cox Grogan, 92, passed away on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at Arbor Acres Assisted Living in Winston Salem. Betty was born in Galax, VA on October 29, 1928, to Roy Thomas Cox and Pauline Higgins Cox, where she grew up on a dairy farm. She moved to Pinehurst, NC when she entered the work force and eventually settled in Winston-Salem, NC where she met her husband, Ira Grogan. Ira and Betty were longtime members of Old Town Baptist Church. Betty started her career as a beautician, but once she and her husband started a family she cared for her children as a stay-at-home mother. Once her youngest child reached teenage years, Betty re-entered the workforce taking a job at Sears where they discovered her unique talent and passion for interior decorating. She retired from Sears after 25 years of service and was recognized as one of the top decorators in the country. Betty loved to travel with her family and took many trips to different places around the world throughout her life. Most of all, she loved her grandchildren and enjoyed spending time with them. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ira Hiram Grogan; her parents; and two sisters, Jean Lineberry and Janice Wensel. Surviving family includes her five children, Tom Grogan (Paula), Jon Grogan (Dawn), Pamela Garner (Joel), Patricia Wheeler (Bill) and Bill Grogan (Melissa); fourteen grandchildren, Brian Grogan, Keely Thompson, Brooks Grogan, Whitney Little, Ally Grogan, Meghan Woodard, Taylor French, Nick Garner, Joshua Garner, Elizabeth Bailey, Katie Ross, Charlie Wheeler, Jacob Grogan, Luke Grogan and Dylan Grogan; nine great grandchildren, three sisters, Virginia Marion, Tommye Eddins and Nancy Kemp (Bill); and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family. A Celebration of Life will be held at 3:00 PM on Saturday, July 17, 2021, at Old Town Baptist Church, 4386 Shattalon Drive in Winston Salem, with Pastor Rick Speas officiating. A reception will follow the service in the church fellowship hall. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Glenwood United Methodist Church, c/o Ruby Bobbitt, 234 Horizon Rd., Galax, VA 24333 or the Alzheimer's Association
, P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC, 20090-6011. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
