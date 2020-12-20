Menu
Betty Jo Harding
FUNERAL HOME
Gentry Family Funeral Service - Yadkinville
5108 US Hwy 601
Yadkinville, NC
Harding, Betty Jo Calloway

November 12, 1934 - December 16, 2020

YADKINVILLE - Mrs. Betty Jo Callaway Harding, 86, passed away Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at Yadkin Nursing Center. Mrs. Harding was born November 12, 1934 to Vance Robert and Minnie Hazel Pendry Calloway. She was a member of Turner's Creek Baptist Church. She was a graduate of Yadkinville High School, a Practical Nurse, a wife and a devoted and loving mother to her son, Robert. She married Thomas L. Harding Jr. on November 21, 1953. She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Vance (Junior) Calloway. She is survived by her husband, Thomas L. Harding, Jr. son Robert Leonard Harding, and brothers and sisters-in-law Malcolm and George Ann Harding and Ben R. and Charlene Harding. Mrs. Harding will be available for public viewing on Monday, December 21, 2020 from 8 AM -5PM and Tuesday 8 AM-5 PM. The family will have a private burial service in the Turner's Creek Baptist Church Cemetery, Yadkinville, NC. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to either Turner's Creek Baptist Church, 3216 Courtney-Huntsville Rd. Yadkinville, NC 27055 or the Historic Huntsville Methodist Church 5205 Courtney Huntsville Rd, Yadkinville, NC 27055. Online condolences may be made to www.gentryfuneralservice.com. Gentry Family Funeral Service in Yadkinville is serving the Harding family.

Gentry Family Funeral Service of Yadkinville
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 20, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
21
Viewing
8:00a.m. - 5:00p.m.
Gentry Family Funeral Service - Yadkinville
5108 US Hwy 601, Yadkinville, NC
Dec
22
Viewing
8:00a.m. - 5:00p.m.
Gentry Family Funeral Service - Yadkinville
5108 US Hwy 601, Yadkinville, NC
Gentry Family Funeral Service - Yadkinville
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Perry Hudspeth
December 28, 2020
Thomas and Robert I am so sorry to hear about the passing of Betty Jo. Please know you are in my thoughts and prayers. She was a very special person to me. Hope you can remember all the good times we had on our road trips.
Sandy Randleman
December 23, 2020
Prayers and love for the family! Betty was a precious lady and will be missed!
Robin Bowers
Friend
December 21, 2020
Sending prayers and love...
Sarah Mackie
Friend
December 20, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.I Am So Sorry For Your Loss.
Betty Williams(Pendry)
Family
December 20, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Jimmy & Nellie Sizemore
Acquaintance
December 20, 2020
Tom and Robert very sorry to hear about Betty Jo. I will be keeping you in my prayers
Diane Shore Jacob
Family
December 19, 2020
Tabatha Burton
Friend
December 19, 2020
