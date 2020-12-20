Harding, Betty Jo Calloway
November 12, 1934 - December 16, 2020
YADKINVILLE - Mrs. Betty Jo Callaway Harding, 86, passed away Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at Yadkin Nursing Center. Mrs. Harding was born November 12, 1934 to Vance Robert and Minnie Hazel Pendry Calloway. She was a member of Turner's Creek Baptist Church. She was a graduate of Yadkinville High School, a Practical Nurse, a wife and a devoted and loving mother to her son, Robert. She married Thomas L. Harding Jr. on November 21, 1953. She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Vance (Junior) Calloway. She is survived by her husband, Thomas L. Harding, Jr. son Robert Leonard Harding, and brothers and sisters-in-law Malcolm and George Ann Harding and Ben R. and Charlene Harding. Mrs. Harding will be available for public viewing on Monday, December 21, 2020 from 8 AM -5PM and Tuesday 8 AM-5 PM. The family will have a private burial service in the Turner's Creek Baptist Church Cemetery, Yadkinville, NC. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to either Turner's Creek Baptist Church, 3216 Courtney-Huntsville Rd. Yadkinville, NC 27055 or the Historic Huntsville Methodist Church 5205 Courtney Huntsville Rd, Yadkinville, NC 27055. Online condolences may be made to www.gentryfuneralservice.com
. Gentry Family Funeral Service in Yadkinville is serving the Harding family.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 20, 2020.