Harville, Betty Lou Boone
January 12, 1936 - January 27, 2021
The family lost our dearest, Betty Boone Harville, while fighting COVID-19.
Betty Lou Boone was born in Winston-Salem, NC, to Merlin and Christine Whitfield Boone.
In 1949, Betty married her soulmate, Paul "Butch" Harville (1933 – 2009), in Winston-Salem, NC.
Betty was a wonderfully kind person! She always carried a crossword puzzle and never met a stranger! We encourage you to share your memories at https://www.dahlonegafuneralhome.com/obituary/Betty-Harville
.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Mar. 17, 2021.