Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Winston-Salem Journal
Winston-Salem Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Betty Lou Boone Harville
1936 - 2021
BORN
1936
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Dahlonega Funeral Home
20 Gibson Road
Dahlonega, GA
Harville, Betty Lou Boone

January 12, 1936 - January 27, 2021

The family lost our dearest, Betty Boone Harville, while fighting COVID-19.

Betty Lou Boone was born in Winston-Salem, NC, to Merlin and Christine Whitfield Boone.

In 1949, Betty married her soulmate, Paul "Butch" Harville (1933 – 2009), in Winston-Salem, NC.

Betty was a wonderfully kind person! She always carried a crossword puzzle and never met a stranger! We encourage you to share your memories at https://www.dahlonegafuneralhome.com/obituary/Betty-Harville.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Mar. 17, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Dahlonega Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Dahlonega Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.