Harville, Betty Lou BooneJanuary 12, 1936 - January 27, 2021The family lost our dearest, Betty Boone Harville, while fighting COVID-19.Betty Lou Boone was born in Winston-Salem, NC, to Merlin and Christine Whitfield Boone.In 1949, Betty married her soulmate, Paul "Butch" Harville (1933 – 2009), in Winston-Salem, NC.Betty was a wonderfully kind person! She always carried a crossword puzzle and never met a stranger! We encourage you to share your memories at https://www.dahlonegafuneralhome.com/obituary/Betty-Harville