Betty Sue Nance Holbrook
Holbrook, Betty Sue Nance

November 3, 1941 - January 3, 2022

Betty N. Holbrook, 80, of Clemmons, passed away at her home Monday, January 3, 2022. Betty was born in Forsyth County to the late Hunter Nance and Mary Russell Nance on November 3, 1941. She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, and aunt to her family. Betty graduated from Gray High School and attended Western Carolina University. She retired from US Airways and was an active member of the Clemmons Moravian Church. Preceding her in death were her parents Hunter and Mary Nance, and her late husband Roger Holbrook. Surviving her are daughter Layna Polirer (Darren) and granddaughters Addison and Kendall of Charleston, SC; son Gregory Holbrook of Belews Creek, NC; brother Jack Nance (Robert) of High Point, former sister-in-law Jennifer Nance of New Bern, NC; niece Audrey Manning (Randy) of Charleston SC; nephew Jordan Nance (Krista) of Holly Springs, NC; Nephew James Nance of Charleston, SC. Also surviving are great nephews Zachary and Henry Nance and Trent and Colton Manning. A memorial service will be held at 1:00 PM, Saturday, January 8, 2022, at Clemmons Moravian Church followed by a committal at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Clemmons Moravian Church, 3535 Spangenberg Ave., Clemmons, NC 27012. The family would especially like to thank friends Sue Bostic, Sandra Massey, Betsy Butner and Annette Schwiebert for their unwavering care and support. Online condolences may be sent to www.hayworth-miller.com.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
8
Memorial service
1:00p.m.
Clemmons Moravian Church
3560 Spangenburg Ave., Clemmons, NC
Jan
8
Committal
2:30p.m.
Oaklawn Memorial Gardens
3250 High Point Rd, Winston-, NC
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am saddened to learn that a long ago friend has passed. I hold dear memories of those times, many years ago now, the Roger & Betty Holbrook were among our dearest and closest friends. We (my wife Irene and I), along with other friends from church had the absolute best times together. My heartfelt love and condolences to the family; especially to Layna and Gregory, both of whom I remember fondly. It´s only me now (Irene died in November of 2017) so I´ll simply sign; Roger Tise, Sr.
Roger Tise
Friend
January 7, 2022
I was sorry to hear that my cousin, Betty Sue, has passed. Prayers for her family. Living in Maryland we did not see each other a lot. We spent our summers in North Carolina and got to see all of our cousins. I remember Betty Sue playing the piano. She tried to show me how to play but I wasn't a good pupil. I miss those kind of days and the get togethers with all the cousins. Rest in peace Betty Sue.
Wanda DiBartolomeo
Family
January 7, 2022
This earth will miss you Betty Sue and all the people whose lives you touched. I remember all the times the whole family got together at Mama Jones´ house on the patio and had a meal and such a great get together. All us cousins played together, the first, second and probably the third. Those memories are etched in my mind forever. I always looked up to you. Until we see each other again. I love you. Lynne
Lynne Jones Harpe
Family
January 7, 2022
I am so sorry to hear of my Cousin Betty Sue's passing. Wonderful memories of my childhood where we all gathered together at our Grandmother's (Mama Russell) and Aunt and Uncle (Thelma-Mama Jones and Deacon) Home to celebrate Holidays, Spring and Summers enjoying family togetherness. I have faith in knowing Betty will be with Family now who have already passed on to our Lord's Paradise. They all will be waiting to embrace Her. My thoughts and prayers are with Betty Sue's immediate Family. Maryroi Russell Goldman Nokesville, Virginia
Maryroi Russell Goldman
January 7, 2022
