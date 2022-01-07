Holbrook, Betty Sue Nance
November 3, 1941 - January 3, 2022
Betty N. Holbrook, 80, of Clemmons, passed away at her home Monday, January 3, 2022. Betty was born in Forsyth County to the late Hunter Nance and Mary Russell Nance on November 3, 1941. She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, and aunt to her family. Betty graduated from Gray High School and attended Western Carolina University. She retired from US Airways and was an active member of the Clemmons Moravian Church. Preceding her in death were her parents Hunter and Mary Nance, and her late husband Roger Holbrook. Surviving her are daughter Layna Polirer (Darren) and granddaughters Addison and Kendall of Charleston, SC; son Gregory Holbrook of Belews Creek, NC; brother Jack Nance (Robert) of High Point, former sister-in-law Jennifer Nance of New Bern, NC; niece Audrey Manning (Randy) of Charleston SC; nephew Jordan Nance (Krista) of Holly Springs, NC; Nephew James Nance of Charleston, SC. Also surviving are great nephews Zachary and Henry Nance and Trent and Colton Manning. A memorial service will be held at 1:00 PM, Saturday, January 8, 2022, at Clemmons Moravian Church followed by a committal at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Clemmons Moravian Church, 3535 Spangenberg Ave., Clemmons, NC 27012. The family would especially like to thank friends Sue Bostic, Sandra Massey, Betsy Butner and Annette Schwiebert for their unwavering care and support. Online condolences may be sent to www.hayworth-miller.com
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jan. 7, 2022.