This earth will miss you Betty Sue and all the people whose lives you touched. I remember all the times the whole family got together at Mama Jones´ house on the patio and had a meal and such a great get together. All us cousins played together, the first, second and probably the third. Those memories are etched in my mind forever. I always looked up to you. Until we see each other again. I love you. Lynne

Lynne Jones Harpe Family January 7, 2022