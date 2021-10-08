Menu
Betty Jo Durham Jolly
1934 - 2021
BORN
1934
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
ELKIN FUNERAL SERVICE - ELKIN
560 NC HIGHWAY 268 W
Elkin, NC
Jolly, Betty Jo Durham

November 5, 1934 - September 30, 2021

Mrs. Betty Jo Durham Jolly, age 86, formerly of State Road, passed away Thursday, September 30, 2021 at Cadence of Clemmons. She was born November 5, 1934 in Surry County to Claude and Lottie Lee Boyd Durham. Mrs. Jolly retired from Chatham Manufacturing and was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was the last surviving sibling of three brothers and two sisters. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Benny M. Jolly; daughter, Debbie J. Rose, son-in-law, Carl Dean Rose; brothers, Robert "Flip" Durham, Bobby "Bud" Durham and Billy Ray Durham and sisters, Gladys "Pete" Cockerham and Pauline Newman. Survivors include: grandson, Kyle Rose of Seattle, WA and numerous nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be conducted at a later date. Memorials may be made to The Ark, PO Box 102, Elkin, NC 28621. The family would like to thank the staff of Cadence at Clemmons and the staff of Mountain Valley Hospice for their care. Online condolences may be made to www.elkinfuneralservice.com. Services entrusted to Elkin Funeral Service.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Oct. 8, 2021.
Would love to be notified of memorial service please, only found out of her passing.
Judith Durham
Family
December 15, 2021
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Judy Durham
Family
December 15, 2021
Just found out, would love to know when the memorial service is!
Whitney Anderson
Family
December 15, 2021
Emily, Jessica, and the Pacific Trust Team
October 4, 2021
