Holder, Betty Lou Trivette



October 21, 1936 - November 14, 2020



Betty Lou Trivette Holder went to be with her Lord and Savior on November 14, 2020 at the age of 84.



Betty was preceded in death by her husband, James Welborn Holder; parents, Thomas and Leva Plowman Trivette; and siblings, Anice P. Jarvis and Boyd Trivette. She leaves behind her daughter, April (Matthew) Morgan; brother, Richard (Jerry) Trivette; and sister-in-law, Betty Jean Trivette. Betty also leaves behind her many cherished nieces and nephews.



Betty was very loving and friendly. She made friends wherever she went. Betty will be missed by her family and many friends she made throughout the years.



Betty will be lying in state on Thursday, November 19th from 3pm to 5pm at Frank Vogler & Sons Funeral Home in Clemmons.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Trellis Supportive Care, Lewisville Baptist Church, or Operation Christmas Child.



Frank Vogler & Sons Funeral Home



Clemmons, North Carolina



Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Nov. 18, 2020.