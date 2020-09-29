Mathis, Betty Mayberry
April 10, 1938 - September 27, 2020
Mrs. Betty Mayberry Mathis, 82, beloved mother and grandmother, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 27, 2020 at Accordius Health in Clemmons. She was born on April 10, 1938 in Wilkes County to Clark C. Mayberry and Nina M. Mayberry. She was a faithful member of First Baptist Church in Kernersville for over 60 years, serving on the Food and Accounting Committees. Betty was an avid gardener. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who will be greatly missed. In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her loving husband of 61 years, Isaac Thomas Mathis, Sr. and one brother. She is survived by four children, Tom Mathis, Jr., Scott Thomas Mathis (Renee), Carol Mathis Collins (Shawn) and Lynda Mathis Doomy (John); and six grandchildren, John Doomy, Jr., Lenora Mathis, Benjamin Doomy, Alexis Collins, Megan Mathis and Parker Mathis Collins. With social distancing observed and masks requested, a graveside service will be held at 12:00 pm Friday, October 2, 2020 at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens with Dr. Stephen Martin officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Baptist Church at 401 Oakhurst Street, Kernersville, NC 27284. Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
.