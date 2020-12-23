Midkiff, Betty
April 14, 1938 - December 20, 2020
Mrs. Betty Evelyn Snow Midkiff, 82, of Pilot Mountain, passed away Sunday morning, December 20, 2020, at Universal Health Care in King, NC. She was born in Surry County on April 14, 1938 to the late Robert Clay and Ila Cova Arrington Snow. She was retired from Workman's Federal as Branch Manager after many dedicated years. Mrs. Midkiff is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law, James Timothy and Sandra Midkiff, and Stephen Eric and Wendy Midkiff; four grandchildren, Jett Midkiff, Ember Midkiff, Heidi Midkiff, and Haley Midkiff; a sister and brother-in-law, Claudia and Bill Rhyne; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Midkiff was preceded in death by her loving husband of 55 years, Jimmy Douglas "Smiley" Midkiff; a son, Mark Douglas Midkiff; five sisters, Aleese Alfona, Arlene Gonce, Iona Nunn, Thelma Martin, and Juanita Miller; and two brothers, Robert Snow and Roger Snow. A memorial service will be held in the Moody Funeral Home Chapel at a later date and time. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Flat Rock Presbyterian Church PO Box 884, Mount Airy, North Carolina 27030. Moody Funeral Services in Mount Airy is serving the Midkiff family. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com
.
