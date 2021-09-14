Mosley, Betty Westmoreland
June 10, 1945 - September 12, 2021
Mrs. Betty Westmoreland Mosley went to be with her Lord and Savior, September 12, 2021, while in the kind and compassionate care of Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home. Betty was born to the late Joseph Franklin Westmoreland and Agnes Tuttle Westmorland in Stokes County.
She is survived by her daughter, Cynthia Holder Bauguess (Ronald); her brother, Amos Westmoreland; step-children; step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren; all of whom she loved so much and brought her much joy.
It was Betty's request that there will be no formal services. Hayworth-Miller Rural Hall Chapel is assisting the Mosley family. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Sep. 14, 2021.